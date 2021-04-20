Big Bend National Park Big Bend National Park, TX, USA

Look Out the Window at Big Bend National Park One my favorite short hikes in Big Bend National Park is the Window Trail which leads directly to "The Window", a large rock canyon that cuts through the Chisos Mountains rim, allowing drainage from the Basin to the Chihuahuan Desert. The V-shaped Window frames amazing panoramic desert views. The hiking trail is easily accessible and the hike down to The Window offers excellent opportunities to view wildlife, plant life, and the fascinating geology of the Chisos Basin.