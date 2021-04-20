Bernal Heights Summit

Urban Hiking in San Francisco
Walking the hills of San Francisco
is a rewarding—and challenging—prospect. Spectacular views (and sculpted calves) are the reward. Start strong by going uphill first. From downtown, follow the cable car tracks up California Street to the top of Nob Hill. Weave through the Presidio's eucalyptus forest on the Batteries to Bluffs Trail. A walk from the Haight-Ashbury to Ocean Beach through Golden Gate Park takes you the length of the city’s biggest green space. Venture beyond the well-trod tourist path to the rocky terrain of Bernal (shown) or Glen Canyon Park, for an urban adventure. And enjoy the tiled mosaics on the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps Project (163 steps!) in the Inner Sunset.