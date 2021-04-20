Belmond Charleston Place
205 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
| +1 843-722-4900
Photo courtesy of Belmond Charleston Place
Belmond Charleston PlaceOccupying a full block in the heart of downtown, Belmond Charleston Place is the largest luxury hotel in the city and has all the perks a seasoned traveler might require, from a saltwater pool with retractable glass roof to old-school shoe shine services. The Market Street entrance leads right to the grand lobby, with its imperial open-arm staircase, 12-foot crystal chandelier, and Italian marble floors. The old-fashioned Southern elegance is echoed in the guest rooms, done up in mahogany and damask.
The property's ground floor is the closest thing downtown Charleston has to a mall, hosting some 26 stores and boutiques including Kate Spade and Louis Vuitton. It's a great home base for exploring the city, with additional entrances on Meeting and King streets. And don't forget to scope out the gorgeous Art Deco Riviera Theater across King Street—a 1930s movie palace turned event space.