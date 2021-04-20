Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Belmond Charleston Place

205 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Website
| +1 843-722-4900
Belmond Charleston Place Charleston South Carolina United States
Belmond Charleston Place Charleston South Carolina United States
Belmond Charleston Place Charleston South Carolina United States
Belmond Charleston Place Charleston South Carolina United States
Belmond Charleston Place Charleston South Carolina United States
Belmond Charleston Place Charleston South Carolina United States
Belmond Charleston Place Charleston South Carolina United States
Belmond Charleston Place Charleston South Carolina United States
Belmond Charleston Place Charleston South Carolina United States
Belmond Charleston Place Charleston South Carolina United States
Belmond Charleston Place Charleston South Carolina United States
Belmond Charleston Place Charleston South Carolina United States
Check Availability >

Belmond Charleston Place

Occupying a full block in the heart of downtown, Belmond Charleston Place is the largest luxury hotel in the city and has all the perks a seasoned traveler might require, from a saltwater pool with retractable glass roof to old-school shoe shine services. The Market Street entrance leads right to the grand lobby, with its imperial open-arm staircase, 12-foot crystal chandelier, and Italian marble floors. The old-fashioned Southern elegance is echoed in the guest rooms, done up in mahogany and damask.
 
The property's ground floor is the closest thing downtown Charleston has to a mall, hosting some 26 stores and boutiques including Kate Spade and Louis Vuitton. It's a great home base for exploring the city, with additional entrances on Meeting and King streets. And don't forget to scope out the gorgeous Art Deco Riviera Theater across King Street—a 1930s movie palace turned event space.
By Angela Fleury , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points