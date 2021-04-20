Bathtub Reef Beach 1585 SE MacArthur Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996, USA

An Unusual Swimming Hole Bathtub Reef Beach is unique. It is located on South Hutchison Island in Stuart, Florida.



Talk about beauty. There are always huge, puffy clouds floating in the bright blue sky. The water is turquoise and jade. The sand is clean and easy to walk on.



When the tide is low, the worm reef protects the beach and a low pool is formed.



The children play for hours in the warm water. The grown-ups bring their beach chairs and sit in the low sea to watch the kiddies.



Shelling is a popular pastime on Hutchinson Island with loads of different shells to collect.



Periodically, we lose Bathtub Reef Beach due to NorthEast storms, tropical storms, or hurricanes. The sand is usually pushed up into the parking lot and the beach disappears. Then the county replenishes the sand, plows the parking lot and the beach is opened again.



If you want to visit Bathtub Beach, check with the county to see if the beach is open.



The beach has a lifeguard so it is a safe beach.



There is plenty of parking.



772 288 5400; www.martincountyfla.com