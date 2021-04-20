Religious Visions on Tepeyac Hill

The Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe is a vital part of Mexico City history in its own right, but the grounds spreading out around it are even more central to the narrative of the capital's Catholic history.



In 1531, an indigenous man and recent convert to Christianity, Juan Diego, was on his way to attend catechism in Tlatelolco when he was distracted by the bright glow and heavenly music emanating from the hill of Tepeyac, on the grounds of the present-day basilica. Diego made his way toward the light and sound; there, he was awestruck when the Virgin Mary appeared and told Diego she wanted him to go to the Bishop of Mexico City and tell him to build a shrine in her honor. Meeting resistance from the bishop, the Virgin appeared to Diego several times over the course of the next few days to reaffirm her wish and encourage Diego. Ultimately, after her image was impressed upon Diego's cloak, the bishop was convinced of the veracity of the man's accounts of the apparitions.



The original apparition site of the Virgin, who soon appeared to Diego's uncle and conveyed her wish that she be addressed as the Virgin of Guadalupe, is perhaps overshadowed by the grandiose basilica–at least for visitors. Follow Mexicans who seem to be wandering across the long plaza, away from the basilica; they're likely heading toward the hill, which is the most visited Marian shrine in the world. Flowers are still left in Our Lady's honor today.



