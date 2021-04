Chicano Park

Just south of downtown San Diego , you'll find the neighborhood of Barrio Logan. In its heart you'll find Chicano Park which is unique for at least two reasons: it's situated under freeway overpasses and these overpasses are covered in massive murals. Take some time to wander through the pillars to admire the absolutely enormous likenesses of the Virgin of Guadalupe and other Chicano-themed art. After checking out all the murals, stroll a few blocks north for arguably the most filling Mexican food in town at the restaurant Cuatro Milpas. Be sure to get there before the lunch time crowd when the line often stretches down the sidewalk.