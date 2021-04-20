Bar Manchester

Bario Parties in Barcelona

If you find yourself in Barcelona on a Friday evening, chances are that you might be able to find a neighborhood street party. Look for the right crowd that fits your style. If you are channeling your inner rebel / revolutionist then head to El Poble-sec, an up and coming neighborhood at the foot of Santa - Mountjuic. However, if you are craving a more adult atmosphere and looking for a nice restaurant or bar for afterwards then stick to El Gothic. With an impromptu band performance from the balconies and cozy warm bars serving tapas, El Gothic is a favorite of mine.