Bar Manchester
Carrer de Milans, 5, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
+34 627 73 30 81
Sun - Thur 6:30pm - 2:30am
Fri, Sat 6:30pm - 3am
Sip to the sound of the best of BritpopThe best thing about the Manchester Bar's two locations in the Gothic Quarter, and Raval (Valldonzella 40) is the selection of music by greats like Bowie, Radiohead, The Arctic Monkeys and The Talking Heads. The drinks are reasonably priced and the mojitos are great. Opening hours are from 7pm to 3am daily. For a less crowded atmosphere, regulars recommend sitting down for a drink earlier in the evening when you have a moderate chance of scoring a spot on a chair or a sofa.
