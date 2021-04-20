Where are you going?
Skywalker Balloon Company

Park City UT
Website
| +1 435-645-8787
Hot Air Ballooning Park City Utah United States

Hot Air Ballooning

An almost daily occurance in Park City: colorful hot air balloons dotting the big blue skies. The propane flame filling the balloons' envelopes sounds like a dragon breathing his fiery breath. You might hear it from your condo or hotel room before you see it. Multiple balloon companies offer rides, all year long, which usually include a champagne finish (hot air ballooners traditionally carried champagne with them to appease farmers since they landed in their fields so often). The rides are a unique experience, the views of town unbeatable, but even if you only gaze at the color in the sky from below, it's another beautiful element of the Park City landscape.
By Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert

