Skywalker Balloon Company

Hot Air Ballooning
An almost daily occurance in Park City
: colorful hot air balloons dotting the big blue skies. The propane flame filling the balloons' envelopes sounds like a dragon breathing his fiery breath. You might hear it from your condo or hotel room before you see it. Multiple balloon companies offer rides, all year long, which usually include a champagne finish (hot air ballooners traditionally carried champagne with them to appease farmers since they landed in their fields so often). The rides are a unique experience, the views of town unbeatable, but even if you only gaze at the color in the sky from below, it's another beautiful element of the Park City landscape.