Baja Brewing Company - San Jose del Cabo

San José del Cabo 1227, centro, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Website
| +52 624 142 1292
Sample Beers at Baja Brewing Company San José del Cabo Mexico
Sun - Wed 12pm - 12am
Thur - Sat 12pm - 2am

Baja Brewing Co.

Visiting Baja Brewing Company is a must! Everything on the menu is good, but the Basil-Blue Cheese Burger is my favorite of their pub fare, and I highly recommend their Escorpion Negro if you'd like a smooth, malty beer to go with your meal! Baja Brewing Co. is one of those places you just can't stay away from...good beer, tasty food, and great ambiance whether you're alone, with a date, or bringing the whole family along!
By Meredith Blackburn , AFAR Local Expert

Julie Schwietert Collazo
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Sample Beers at Baja Brewing Company

This "Mexican version of Cheers" is Baja California's "first [and so far] only micro-brewery." In addition to locations in Cabovillas and at Cabo Marina, Baja Brewing Company has a restaurant and its brewery in San Jose del Cabo.

Pizza, pub fare, and "elegantes" ("elegant" entrees) are served alongside its blond, stout, black ale, and raspberry ale.

