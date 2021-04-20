Baja Brewing Company - San Jose del Cabo San José del Cabo 1227, centro, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico

More info Sun - Wed 12pm - 12am Thur - Sat 12pm - 2am

Baja Brewing Co. Visiting Baja Brewing Company is a must! Everything on the menu is good, but the Basil-Blue Cheese Burger is my favorite of their pub fare, and I highly recommend their Escorpion Negro if you'd like a smooth, malty beer to go with your meal! Baja Brewing Co. is one of those places you just can't stay away from...good beer, tasty food, and great ambiance whether you're alone, with a date, or bringing the whole family along!