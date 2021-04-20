Galeria Corsica
Alvaro Obregon
Acquire Some ArtOf the many galleries in San Jose del Cabo, Galeria Corsica is one of the finest, having been established for over a decade and with outposts in Puerto Vallarta and Mexico City.
The gallery specializes in the work of contemporary Mexican artists, including renowned sculptor Jorge Marin and surrealist painter Leonora Carrington, an expat who made Mexico her home for most of her adult life. A wide variety of other artists and genres are represented as well.
Seasoned collectors and beginning collectors alike will find plenty of compelling pieces.