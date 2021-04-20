Central Plaza, San José del Cabo Miguel Hidalgo S/N, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico

An Evening on Central Plaza Central Plaza is a lovely place to spend the day and watch the community wind down in the evening. During the day, the plaza is full of music and children playing, and the surrounding streets are full of restaurants, shops, and art galleries.



As the sun sets, the plaza gets quieter; the town's lights turn on, and the children leave, one-by-one, to go home for the night. Stay late and enjoy the peace and quiet of the sleepy plaza, or head down one of the side streets and partake of the local nightlife!