Art District, San Jose de Cabo
12 Alvaro Obregon
| +52 624 158 6497
Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm
Go on an Art WalkEvery Thursday night during the months of November to June, San Jose de Cabo's galleries stay open late for Art Walk. You can join other art lovers on a casual stroll through the Art District's many galleries, enjoying work in various media from both local and expat artists.
Several local restaurants participate in the Art Walk, too, offering specials or discounts as part of the weekly event.