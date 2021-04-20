Where are you going?
Art District, San Jose de Cabo

12 Alvaro Obregon
Website
| +52 624 158 6497
Go on an Art Walk San José del Cabo Mexico

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm

Go on an Art Walk

Every Thursday night during the months of November to June, San Jose de Cabo's galleries stay open late for Art Walk. You can join other art lovers on a casual stroll through the Art District's many galleries, enjoying work in various media from both local and expat artists.

Several local restaurants participate in the Art Walk, too, offering specials or discounts as part of the weekly event.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
