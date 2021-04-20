Where are you going?
Atlanta Shakespeare Co

499 Peachtree Street Northeast
Website
| +1 404-874-5299
The Globe on Peachtree Street Atlanta Georgia United States
The Globe on Peachtree Street

In 1984, As You Like It was performed at Manuel’s Tavern, signaling the beginning of what would become the New American Shakespeare Tavern. The Atlanta Shakespeare Company, the tavern’s resident acting troupe, specializes in “original practice,” which tries to keep methods as closely to those of the writer’s time period. While many of the plays put on are from namesake William Shakespeare, such as Twelfth Night, Othello and King Lear, the ASC has also performed other works like A Christmas Carol and Our Town. The theater is in the round, which allows most seats an equally unhindered view of the performance. And since it is called a tavern, the theater has a full food and drink menu with British favorites like shepherd’s pie, Cornish pasty and bottled selections from Samuel Smith.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

