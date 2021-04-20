Asbury Park Boardwalk 1300 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712, USA

Fourth of July Fireworks Down on the Jersey Shore in Monmouth County, Asbury Park will hold its fireworks at 9:00 pm on July4th, 2014 at the 2nd & 4th Avenue Beaches. The fireworks are sponsored by the city. Asbury's display is usually very beautiful and dramatic. Try to get there (or try Ocean Grove or Bradley Beach oceanfront where looking northward you will be able to view the beauty of Asbury's fireworks display).



The show starts at dusk and is very festive and patriotic. Enjoy!!



The rain date is July 5th.



For more info: 732 502 5759.