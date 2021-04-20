Arts on Main
264 Fox St &, Berea Rd, Maboneng, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
Photo courtesy of South Africa Tourism
Sun 9am - 4pm
Mon - Wed 9am - 4:30pm
Thur - Sat 9am - 8:30pm
Arts on MainA collection of art galleries, artists’ studios, restaurants, and shops, Arts on Main functions as a hub for Johannesburg’s creative community, bringing people together to share ideas, beverages, and one another’s company. Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the space also hosts a market where you can buy everything from ice-cold beer to books and prints by William Kentridge, who has a studio in the building. Make sure to stop by the David Krut Workshop to pick up an experimental etching, then grab a bite to eat at Canteen, a casual café serving everything from French toast to lamb burgers.
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago
Great little arts district
Home of William Kentridge's out-of-home studio, this part of the Maboneng Precinct is a great place to hang and check out the studios and shops. David Krut has a shop here that you definitely want to check out, and Canteen restaurant is a nice place to hang out and have a coffee, tea or whatever.