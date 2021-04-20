Armani Hotel Dubai
Burj Khalifa - Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 888 3888
Photo courtesy of Armani Hotel Dubai
Armani Hotel DubaiGiorgio Armani chose the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, as the site of his first namesake hotel, which is swathed in the Milanese designer’s sober minimalism and signature bronze, brown, gray, and taupe color scheme. Guest rooms occupy the first eight floors, plus levels 38 and 39 of the soaring 163-story tower; the hotel’s curving floor-to-ceiling windows show off panoramic views of Dubai’s surreal desert-meets-skyscraper skyline. Armani-clad “personal lifestyle managers” assist guests with everything from delivering cappuccino and complimentary Armani/Dolci chocolate to arranging art gallery tours and desert safaris. The top-to-bottom branding is an inseparable part of the experience: Nearly every object in the hotel—toiletries, pencils, even sugar cubes—bears the Armani logo. For guests who want to take the look home, it’s easy to hit the in-house Armani Privé boutique. For those seeking more brand variety, Dubai Mall, one of the world’s largest shopping malls, sits right next door.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Located in the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, Giorgio Armani’s first foray into the hotel business (his second opened in Milan in November 2011) is typical of the Italian designer. Sleek, modern rooms and suites have the Armani stamp everywhere—from the flower arrangements to complimentary chocolates. Each guest is assigned a personal concierge, or, as they’re called here, a “Lifestyle Manager.”