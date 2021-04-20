Antiques Faire 3800 Main St, Alameda, CA 94501, USA

Sun 6am - 3pm

Spend Your First Sunday Antiquing in Alameda The Alameda Antiques experience is such a cool way to spend the morning of your first Sunday of any month on the calendar year. It's the largest show in Northern California and it has over 800 dealer booths that are selling items at least 20 years old.



Depending on how early you come, the entrance fee per person will change. If you're there at opening hours 6 AM to 7:30 AM, it'll be $15 a person (cash) to get in. If you arrive between 7:30 AM and 9 AM it's $10 and from 9 AM to 3 PM it's only $5. It's tiered this way because the 'getting is good'/better in the earlier hours when the most sought after, big finds are still available.



If it's a sunny day, bring a hat or some sunscreen. Make sure you've had some coffee and a bit of breakfast and be sure to have cash if you're seriously looking to shop.



The people watching is as good as the antiques and there are some fabulous food carts when your blood sugar starts to dip towards dangerous levels.



If you're a photographer, it's a great way to spend the morning inspired by the people and the prizes. If you're looking for that dream dining room table, bedroom night stand or vintage suitcase, you're in the right spot.



Be sure to explore the official website for loads of parking, shuttle and logistics. Start a month off right in the Bay Area with a trip to the Alameda Antiques Faire!