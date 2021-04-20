Amara Chocolate & Coffee
55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105, USA
| +1 626-744-1765
Sun 8:30am - 6:15pm
Tue - Thur 8:30am - 7:30pm
Fri, Sat 8:30am - 9:15pm
Amara Chocolate & CoffeeAmara's is a cozy cafe, perfect for a chocolate-lover's outing, or a romantic date night. Amara offers a bakery-style breakfast, fondue, a lovely assortment of chocolate truffles, and, my personal favorite, churros with dark dipping chocolate.
The Venezuelan sipping chocolates are exquisite, and Amara uses Pasadena's best coffee, Jones Coffee, to prepare unique espresso drinks, such as their Cacao Latte (you pick the type of chocolate for your latte) and the Aztec Xoco-Latte.