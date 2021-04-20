Where are you going?
Amara Chocolate & Coffee

55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105, USA
Website
| +1 626-744-1765
Amara Chocolate & Coffee Pasadena California United States

More info

Sun 8:30am - 6:15pm
Tue - Thur 8:30am - 7:30pm
Fri, Sat 8:30am - 9:15pm

Amara's is a cozy cafe, perfect for a chocolate-lover's outing, or a romantic date night. Amara offers a bakery-style breakfast, fondue, a lovely assortment of chocolate truffles, and, my personal favorite, churros with dark dipping chocolate.

The Venezuelan sipping chocolates are exquisite, and Amara uses Pasadena's best coffee, Jones Coffee, to prepare unique espresso drinks, such as their Cacao Latte (you pick the type of chocolate for your latte) and the Aztec Xoco-Latte.
By Meredith Blackburn , AFAR Local Expert

