Alessandra Gold Concept Store
3326 N Miami Ave, Location is closed, Miami, FL 33127, USA
Photo by Alessandra Gold
Get Stylin: Alessandra Gold BoutiqueAt Alessandra Gold Boutique in Midtown Miami, you'll find products that are on trend and in style. Gold's house label, her KruZin shoe label and vintage finds makeup the majority of the products sold at the boutique.
Shop the variety of international designers- not to mention a full photo studio adjacent to the shoe section.
Gold is a Brazillian born designer and stylist, providing trendy locals and celebrities with fashionable high-end looks.