Agua Caliente

12350 E Roger Rd
| +1 520-877-6000
Agua Caliente Park, A Southern Arizona oasis Tucson Arizona United States

Agua Caliente Park, A Southern Arizona oasis

Archaeological evidence shows human presence around this warm-spring-fed oasis NE of Tucson going back thousands of years. The grounds were a ranch from the late 19th through the mid-20th centuries; today it's free and open to the public. Weekends you're likely to see families picnicking and piñata-breaking under the palms; mornings are a birdwatcher's paradise. It's just close enough to town to be a ready half-day escape from urban stress. I've not been along the Nile, but this is how I imagine it to look--an Arizona stand-in for Egypt...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

