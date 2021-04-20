Where are you going?
Acqua Al 2

Via della Vigna Vecchia, 40r, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
Website
| +39 055 284170
Go for the Blueberry Steak Florence Italy
Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6:30pm - 12:45am

Go for the Blueberry Steak

Family style restaurant where you can sample virtually everything on the menu. Salad sampler, pasta sampler, meat sampler. GET IT ALL
By alexandra farrell

Lacy Edney
over 6 years ago

Best restaurant in Florence!

I came here for the first time on a date with an Italian man, then spent the next 6 months trying to relocate it. I lived in Florence for a year and a half, and this is my favorite restaurant because of their petto di pollo al porto (chicken breast smothered in a rich Port sauce.) I've been here so many times, and everyone at our table orders the same thing because it is amazing! They also have wonderful sampler option: you can get samplers of antipasti, pasta, or even steak.
They have opened a restaurant in Washington D.C. & San Diego. I haven't been to those, but if they're anywhere near as delicious as the one in Florence, you will love it!

