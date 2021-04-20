Acqua Al 2
Via della Vigna Vecchia, 40r, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
| +39 055 284170
More info
Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6:30pm - 12:45am
Go for the Blueberry SteakFamily style restaurant where you can sample virtually everything on the menu. Salad sampler, pasta sampler, meat sampler. GET IT ALL
over 6 years ago
Best restaurant in Florence!
I came here for the first time on a date with an Italian man, then spent the next 6 months trying to relocate it. I lived in Florence for a year and a half, and this is my favorite restaurant because of their petto di pollo al porto (chicken breast smothered in a rich Port sauce.) I've been here so many times, and everyone at our table orders the same thing because it is amazing! They also have wonderful sampler option: you can get samplers of antipasti, pasta, or even steak.
They have opened a restaurant in Washington D.C. & San Diego. I haven't been to those, but if they're anywhere near as delicious as the one in Florence, you will love it!
