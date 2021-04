Acqua Al 2

I came here for the first time on a date with an Italian man, then spent the next 6 months trying to relocate it. I lived in Florence for a year and a half, and this is my favorite restaurant because of their petto di pollo al porto (chicken breast smothered in a rich Port sauce.) I've been here so many times, and everyone at our table orders the same thing because it is amazing! They also have wonderful sampler option: you can get samplers of antipasti, pasta, or even steak.They have opened a restaurant in Washington D.C. & San Diego . I haven't been to those, but if they're anywhere near as delicious as the one in Florence, you will love it!