Que Bonita Tucson

6934 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715, USA
Website
A Peruvian Noah's Ark, a Guatemalan Runner, a Mexican Table

Que Bonita offers furniture from the Sierra Madre, textiles from Guatemala, Peruvian ceramics, Native American jewelry from the Southwest—all on the way to (or from) Mt. Lemmon on Tucson's northeast side. This family-owned gallery/furniture/clothing store has been in Tucson for three decades. When in southern Arizona, check this place out for items from all over Latin America. (It's only a couple doors down from a good pub, and next door to a hotel, too!)

By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

