69 Colebrooke Row 69 Colebrooke Row, Islington, London N1 8AA, UK

Photo courtesy of 69 Colebrooke Row More info Wed - Sun 4pm - 11pm

69 Colebrooke Row Small to the point of accidental intimacy—just getting yourself seated could spark your next relationship—this is the kind of noirish bar that wants to fly under the radar. Which is, presumably, why they’ve never named it. To those in the know, however, it’s a place of pilgrimage. Its founding mixologist, Tony Conigliaro, is a legend in cocktail circles, combining an expert hand with an experimental mind. He serves the classics with a modern, scientific twist, like his Prairie Oyster, which uses molecular science techniques to create an "egg yolk" of tomato juice, or his Oriental, cognac infused with frankincense. There’s really little else to it: $15 house cocktails, and a small selection of snacks. But that’s what you came for.