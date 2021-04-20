Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

69 Colebrooke Row

69 Colebrooke Row, Islington, London N1 8AA, UK
Website
| +44 7540 528593
69 Colebrooke Row London United Kingdom
A London Cocktail Emporium London United Kingdom
69 Colebrooke Row London United Kingdom
A London Cocktail Emporium London United Kingdom

More info

Wed - Sun 4pm - 11pm

69 Colebrooke Row

Small to the point of accidental intimacy—just getting yourself seated could spark your next relationship—this is the kind of noirish bar that wants to fly under the radar. Which is, presumably, why they’ve never named it. To those in the know, however, it’s a place of pilgrimage. Its founding mixologist, Tony Conigliaro, is a legend in cocktail circles, combining an expert hand with an experimental mind. He serves the classics with a modern, scientific twist, like his Prairie Oyster, which uses molecular science techniques to create an "egg yolk" of tomato juice, or his Oriental, cognac infused with frankincense.  There’s really little else to it: $15 house cocktails, and a small selection of snacks. But that’s what you came for.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Ariel Ramchandani
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

A London Cocktail Emporium

In this tiny, unmarked bar on a quiet Islington corner, bartending expert Tony Conigliaro engineers classic cocktails using newfangled scientific equipment. Tannic grape seed essence, distilled in the bar’s laboratory two streets away, updates a traditional dry gin martini. 44/7540-528-593.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30