561 Post Rd E

Attention Connecticut Shoppers: An Amazing New Home and Garden Store Opened in Westport Westport, Connecticut's shopping scene just improved dramatically with May's grand opening of Terrain, a premium home and garden store at 561 Post Road East. Terrain currently has only one other location - its flagship store in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania - so it's a lucky break for Connecticut that the store chose to open a second location here.



From the moment you drive into the parking lot, chicly landscaped with colorful flowers and manicured shrubs, you'll know that this won't be an ordinary shopping experience. You'll find everything you could possibly want for the home and garden at Terrain: From exotic plants and handmade pendant lights to repurposed furniture and sublime body products, Terrain has something for everyone across a range of price points. Arguably the best thing the store offers is its adorable terrariums of all sizes, and you can even take a class to learn how to make one of your very own.



But Terrain is more than a just a store. Tucked along one side is a cute cafe serving lunch, dinner, and, on the weekends, brunch. The cafe offers a selection of farm-to-table dishes, all with fresh local ingredients. If you want a lighter snack, the coffee bar next to the cafe serves coffee and tea drinks that go perfectly with its delicious pastries and baked goods.



If you're looking for a special gift for that hard-to-shop-for person or just something fun for yourself, head straight to Terrain's new store in Westport.