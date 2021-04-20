Seven Cups Fine Chinese Teas
2516 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ 85716, USA
Tea Leaves in the DesertThink of beverages in Arizona, and maragaritas may come to mind, but green tea? Lapsang souchong? Pu-erh? A few blocks east of the University of Arizona in Tucson, Seven Cups was recently named one of the best places in the U.S. to have authentic Chinese tea. The name of this tea shop comes from a 9th-century poem:
The first cup kisses away my thirst, and my loneliness is quelled by the second.
The third gives insight worthy of ancient scrolls, and the fourth exiles my troubles.
My body becomes lighter with the fifth, and the sixth sends word from immortals.
But the seventh—oh the seventh cup—if I drink you, a wind will hurry my wings toward the sacred island.
So, when you want a break from the sun in the Sonoran Desert, step in to this unexpected find. (The 'lotus moon cake' makes a great sweet nibbly to go along with your cuppa.)