Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Graft Wine Shop & Wine Bar

700b King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Website
| +1 843-718-3359
Graft Wine Shop & Bar Charleston South Carolina United States
Graft Wine Shop & Bar Charleston South Carolina United States
Graft Wine Shop & Bar Charleston South Carolina United States
Graft Wine Shop & Bar Charleston South Carolina United States
Graft Wine Shop & Bar Charleston South Carolina United States
Graft Wine Shop & Bar Charleston South Carolina United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 10:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

Graft Wine Shop & Bar

Two sommeliers walk into a bar—it’s not a joke—and soon it’s the hottest spot in town to drink wine. Sure, it’s a wine shop, but the comfy, welcoming blue-leather booths beg you to pop the cork and stay awhile. Owners Femi Oyediran and Miles White (whose sister runs Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit further down King Street) are among the city’s most respected oenophiles, and Graft lets you hang out, surrounded by shelves of incredible wines, priced reasonably. Spare wall space is decorated with vintage records that match the chill/hype soundtrack of funky jazz and hip-hop, depending on the mood and time of day. The minuscule venue hosts live music on Wednesdays and frequent pop-up dinners, plus a regular light menu of charcuterie and cheeses.
By Stratton Lawrence , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points