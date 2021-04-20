Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Josephine Wine Bar

64 Spring St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Website
| +1 843-974-4105
Josephine's Wine Bar Charleston South Carolina United States
Josephine's Wine Bar Charleston South Carolina United States
Josephine's Wine Bar Charleston South Carolina United States
Josephine's Wine Bar Charleston South Carolina United States
Josephine's Wine Bar Charleston South Carolina United States
Josephine's Wine Bar Charleston South Carolina United States
Josephine's Wine Bar Charleston South Carolina United States
Josephine's Wine Bar Charleston South Carolina United States

More info

Mon - Wed 4:30pm - 10pm
Thur - Sat 4:30pm - 11pm

Josephine's Wine Bar

This Spring Street café’s name is deceiving—yes, two in-house sommeliers assure there’s a focus on excellent wines, but this isn’t a pecorino-and-prosciutto wine bar—it’s a full-service neighborhood restaurant serving hearty entrees like a cast iron-seared hanger steak, and squid ink pasta alla chitarra with zucchini, chilis, and local shrimp. That’s not to say there isn’t cheese; it’s a fine place for a snack and a glass of wine (over a dozen are offered by the pour). But likewise, don’t let the name steer you away from house cocktails like the namesake Josephine, with its balance of grapefruit juice, yellow chartreuse, and Lillet. House sodas like a passionfruit limeaid with jalapeño syrup appeal to non-drinkers in search of inspired mocktails. Picture-worthy, white-and-gold décor lends elegance to the space, whether you’re sipping in the late afternoon natural light or out on a dinner date after dark.
By Stratton Lawrence , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points