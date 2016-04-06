Why You Should Experience the National Parks After Dark

Make the Milky Way your destination with the Parks Service's nighttime programs

Summer is finally upon us and, with camping adventures and weekend getaways slowly filling in our calendars for the next 16 weeks, now is the perfect time to expose the National Parks’ “dark” secret: that one of the most magical and immersive experiences you can have at a national park happens after the sun goes down. Photo courtesy of Dr. Tyler Nordgren Really, though, it’s unfair to call it a secret, because for the last decade the National Park Service has been working to establish programs aimed at introducing the general public to the nocturnal landscape—and sky-scape—of the parks. And yes, it is one of the most incredible experiences you can have in these natural landmarks: no crowds, no noises—just you and a million stars. We’re absolutely the first to recommend a daytime visit to a National Park, but the truth is you’re really only getting half the story. When the sun goes down, the plants, wildlife, and geology of the natural parks become almost otherworldly, lit up by stars that millions of people in urban areas never get to experience. Initially, the preservation of this dark “other half” of the U.S. National Parks was almost accidental; as the Park Service worked to protect the scenery, the natural and historic objects, and the wildlife of park areas, night sky preservation sort of just happened. But a growing awareness of light pollution and its effects has led to the establishment of the Park Service's Natural Sounds and Night Sky Division, specifically dedicated to saving our dimming night skies by monitoring light levels and creating after-dark educational programs. Photo courtesy of Dr. Tyler Nordgren One of the major catalysts to this increasing public interest in the National Parks’ after-dark programs was Dr. Tyler Nordgren’s “Half the Park is After Dark” poster series (pictured throughout this article), inspired by 1930s WPA park posters. Nordgren, a professor of physics and astronomy at University of Redlands, has been working closely with the Park Service since 2007, helping to train park rangers in developing after-dark programs. He also gives talks to both rangers and visitors at some of the parks on the beauty of the night sky. The poster series started with an illustration Nordgren whipped up in 2007 for his book, Stars Above Earth Below: A Guide to Astronomy in the National Parks . The illustration was so popular that requests started rolling in for posters depicting specific parks, and the project became a full-blown campaign.

But maybe you’re not an amateur astronomer. Why should you risk shin-bruises to hang around a national park when the sun goes down? Because, as Nordgren puts it, “By day, you’d be shoulder-to-shoulder with crowds and cars, but when you go out at night, you’ve got [the park] to yourself. It really gives people a flavor of what it must have been like in these parks back in the 1930s when it was just you and nature.” All that beauty without hordes of tourists? What more could you ask for? So how can you get in on this?

More and more parks have after-dark programs, from lectures to stargazing nights and night hikes. Rangers are able to connect visitors to the flora, fauna, and geology of the parks at night, as well as to the constellations above. In fact, big events like night sky festivals and star parties are becoming so common that it’s getting hard to keep track of it all. Luckily, the parks coordinate to make sure they aren’t scheduling events on the same weekends, making a summer of park-hopping across the U.S. for night sky adventures entirely possible (advisable, even!). You can always feel free to call or email your closest park to find out about their evening ranger programs (and to purchase tickets to larger events), but here are a few that we’re especially looking forward to this year: Photo courtesy of Dr. Tyler Nordgren Bryce Canyon National Park

Bryce, Utah

June 21—June 24

Bryce Canyon has the distinction of having hosted the first star party back in 1969. The tradition has continued because Bryce's inky dark skies and convenient location near both Bryce Canyon has the distinction of having hosted the first star party back in 1969. The tradition has continued because Bryce's inky dark skies and convenient location near both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas makes it an ideal spot. In fact, the star parties become so popular that they've evolved into full-blown Astro Festivals . Additionally, Bryce hosts monthly night hikes and regular astronomy education programs followed by stargazing.

