Acadia National Park

Family Fun at Acadia NP

Being an avid hiker, biker, and photographer, I knew that I would feel right at home here and that my wife would love its scenic coastlines, marine life, and fauna. But what about the kids—would they appreciate Acadia and all its splendor? This would be put to the test when we rented bikes and headed out to peddle a 10-mile loop around picturesque Eagle Lake and Jordon Pond. Although they were pretty wiped when we finished, the boys really enjoyed stopping along the way to skim rocks and look for tadpoles along the water’s edge. When we went to Cadillac Mountain, the highest point on the eastern seaboard, for its breathtaking views, and hiked along Gorham Mountain and the Otter Cliffs, the boys found great pleasure in traversing the granite boulders and picking wild blueberries. So even though an 8 and 11 year-old boy may not appreciate beautiful sunsets or panoramic vistas quite the same way us adults do, they still manage to take complete advantage of nature’s many enticements. For my older son, however, the "Maine" attraction came of the man-made variety—lighthouses!