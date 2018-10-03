8 U.S. National Park Adventures You Need to Experience in Your Lifetime

To escape the crowds and get to the essence of the United States’s magnificent natural treasures, embark on one of these specialized outdoor expeditions.

The trick to a meaningful U.S. national park visit? See the main attractions, but spend most of your time beneath the well-trodden surface. Here are eight national park excursions that will steer you away from the general public and into the heart of some of the most mind-blowing natural landscapes in the United States. Photo by kan_khampanya/Shutterstock Glacier National Park has over 745 miles of maintained hiking trails. Glacier National Park Activity: Camp to combat climate change The U.S Geological Survey estimates that this park’s namesake glaciers will exist only in memory by 2030; all the more reason to see them now, but don’t just show up—have your visit raise money for organizations dedicated to fighting glacier-melting climate change in Montana and beyond. The nonprofit Climate Ride hosts an annual five-day hiking adventure that takes you to the most scenic parts of the park—among them Grinnell Glacier, Going-to-the-Sun Road, Many Glacier Valley, and Two Medicine Valley—led by guides who are well-versed in glacial climatology. By night you sleep in pre-pitched tents and enjoy food from a Climate Ride chef. On day five of the fundraising expedition, you’re rewarded for your hiking and good deeds with a day off your feet—a rafting journey down the Flathead River to Glacier National Park’s west entrance. Minimum $3,000 fundraising commitment ($100-300 registration fee; event dependent) Photo by starryvoyage/Shutterstock Great Smoky Mountains National Park straddles the border between North Carolina and Tennessee. Great Smoky Mountain National Park Activity: Great Smoky–style glamping Great Smoky Mountain National Park has one of the world’s best-preserved deciduous forests, the oldest mountains in the United States, and more annual visitors than any other national park in the country. The thing is, most tourists only drive through the 384 miles of scenic asphalt that bisect the park’s wilds. To see more, ditch the car: REI’s 5-day Great Smoky Mountains Adventure guides you along parts of the Appalachian Trail that most day hikers never hit. You’ll trek to the park’s tallest waterfall, summit Mount Cammerer for 360-degree views, go ziplining through old-growth forests, and raft on the Nantahala River. At night, you’ll bunk in one of REI’s signature campsites complete with with cushy tents, cozy cots, and cooking areas capable of serving fine fare you’d never expect to eat in backcountry. From $2,419 Photo by Fernando Tatay/Shutterstock The Grand Canyon is 277 miles long, up to 18 miles wide, and more than a mile deep. Grand Canyon National Park Activity: Scope out sacred sites

According to the National Park Service, about 80 percent of visitors to Yosemite never venture beyond Yosemite Valley, which only makes up a minute percentage of this 1,190-square-mile park. To truly grasp the wonder that turned famed naturalist John Muir into Yosemite’s chief advocate, go a little further down the trail with Incredible Adventures, an eco-tour company based in San Francisco. (It's one of the few outfitters to hold an NPS permit that allows it to give guided hikes in the park.) The three-day Yosemite Camping Tour includes stops at highlights like El Capitan, Half Dome, and Bridalveil Fall, but you’ll go deeper into the sprawling meadows of Yosemite’s rarely seen high country and sequoia forest. At night, you’ll rest in a campsite equipped with on-site showers, tents and sleeping pads, and a communal camp stove and fire pit where group cookouts take place. From $500 Photo by Berzina/Shutterstock Yellowstone’s Grand Prismatic Spring is the largest hot spring in the United States and the third largest in the world. Yellowstone National Park Activity: Biologist-led wildlife expeditions Yellowstone is famous for visually astounding geothermal formations (the landscape is home to more than 300 active geysers) as well as abundant wildlife, including bison, elk, and timber wolves. Wyoming-based Teton Science Schools and their team of biologists-cum-guides lead small-group wildlife-spotting expeditions in safari-style vehicles with pop-tops, where visitors will catch glimpses of some of Yellowstone’s most elusive critters. On seven-day expeditions like the Winter Wolves of Yellowstone Tour, participants and guides venture from the comfort of their hotels to the wilds of the Yellowstone National Park supplied with in-vehicle radio monitors, professional-grade binoculars, and detailed field guidebooks. Of course, the expeditions are organized to “maximize your wildlife experiences while minimizing environmental impact.” From $4,300 Photo by bjul/Shutterstock Zion Canyon’s depth is more than 2,600 feet. Zion National Park Activity: Slot canyon sports Visitors to Zion National Park will be awestruck by two things: first, the magnitude of the rock formations, canyons, and plant life, and second by the crowds coming to admire it all—especially on popular hiking trails such as The Narrows and Angel’s Landing. Zion Rock & Mountain Guides offer four-hour day trips that take the uninitiated—even the out of shape—to slot canyons off the tourist track where you’ll rappel as much as 80 feet down steep red rock faces. You’ll be as impressed with yourself as with the scenery that surrounds. From $219 This article originally appeared online in October 2015; it has been updated to include current information.