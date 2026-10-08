Travel InspirationFood + Drink
By Danielle Hallock
  •  October 8, 2026

Romania Has Given Me a New, Fermented Obsession

With an evolving pickle scene and edgy sightseeing, Bucharest is a little sour, a little tangy, and oh so delicious.
Left: People stand in a line outside a resturant with "pickles" painted in yellow on the exterior. Right: A person's hands using a knife to chop food on a yellow cutting board.

Pickled ketchup? Lemon kimchi? When in Romania, absolutely.

Courtesy of Pickles

This is part of our Just Back From series, an ongoing collection in our print magazine and newsletter where Afar editors share exciting moments from their travels. Sign up to the newsletter now to be the first to know where we're going.

I recently had the best pickles of my life, in Romania. This makes sense once you realize how much the country loves the briny treats. “We eat a lot of pickles as a nation—because we drink a lot,” Alexandra Blas, owner of the Bucharest restaurant (appropriately named) Pickles, told me.

She serves pickles on grilled cheese sandwiches and fried pickles with a creamy herb sauce; jars of pickles she made to sell line one wall. But what blew me away was the lemon kimchi.

Blas was inspired to make kimchi when a number of Asian restaurants started opening in Bucharest a couple of years ago. “That’s when I realized I could probably ferment anything,” she said. She started pickling quince, beets, red cabbage, and even ketchup, all with the spicy gochugaru (chili flakes) that’s essential for the Korean staple dish. She’s also experimented with small batches of kimchi sour beer.

It makes sense that a country with a strong love of fermented food would so fully embrace kimchi. Both techniques are ancient ways of preserving food, but modern globalization enables chefs to swap ingredients easily and try new combinations. I’ve always loved flavors that kick you in the mouth (I used to bite into raw lemons as a kid), so adding citrus to vinegar and hot spice is a zingy dance for my taste buds.

I didn’t manage to book a table at Soro Lume, which is supposed to be the city’s best example of contemporary Romanian food (and happens to have pickled onions and cauliflower on the menu). But I luckily was able to continue my fermented journey at Papila, a modern bistro that serves pigeon breast with house-made kimchi sauces and ferments cucumbers with garlic and honey. I was served small plates of pickled wood ear mushrooms and eggplant, as well as pickled Chinese cabbage and radishes in ramen, available only on Sundays. In the evening, I sampled kombucha-like sours at Anagram Brewing and even snagged a cocktail made with fortified pickled grape juice at Fix Me a Drink.

Of course there’s so much more to Romania than pickles (like mountains and castles and edgy post-Soviet culture). But the sour flavor seems right for a place that’s a little more off the tourist trail, maybe not drawing in the big sugar-obsessed crowds, but standing behind its ancient but experimental and tangy appeal.

Danielle Hallock
Danielle Hallock is a senior editor at Afar, where she covers destination inspiration, outdoor adventure, gear reviews, features, hotels, news, sustainability, and responsible travel. She’s been a writer and editor for about 10 years and was previously an editor at Atlas Obscura, Thrillist, Culture Trip, and Penguin Random House. She’s written for National Geographic, Time Out, Well+Good, and others.
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Head shot of Olayami Dabls, a man with a short gray beard, green and gold patterned shirt, beaded necklace, and tortoise glasses on his forehead smiling broadly
Museums + Galleries
Inside Detroit’s Most Unexpected Museum—and the Neighborhood Around It
Sponsored by
The sun sets over the mountains to create a beautiful golden hour at Marichel vineyard overlooking Okanagan Lake
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
You Don’t Need an Itinerary for British Columbia’s Wine Country—Just a Sauna and a Bike
Sponsored by
Sandstone rocks form an arch over cerulean blue water at the Crystal Lagoon in Comino
Health + Wellness
How to Experience a Different Kind of Wellness in Malta
Sponsored by
Reine, Norway
Journeys: Europe
15 Days Under the Midnight Sun in Norway
Sponsored by
The Northern Lights in Norway
Journeys: Europe
This 16-Day Nordic Trip Includes a Night in a Glass Igloo
Sponsored by
The Northern Lights with a Hurtigruten ship
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
Chase the Northern Lights Along Norway’s Arctic Coast
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
Hotel Esencia
Off The Tourist Trail
Off The Tourist Trail, Riviera Maya
October 6, 2026 10:36 AM
 · 
Michaela Trimble
hotel facade with red roof and mountains in the backdrop
hotel facade with red roof and mountains in the backdrop
Hotels We Love
These Are 12 of the Most Haunted Hotels in America
October 5, 2026 06:35 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Some of Playa Viva's accommodations are treehouses that hover six feet off the ground.
Some of Playa Viva's accommodations are treehouses that hover six feet off the ground.
Hotels
17 Magical Tree House Hotels Around the World
October 2, 2026 08:20 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A tram in Amsterdam featuring an image of Yayoi Kusama and depictions of her art for her Stedelijk Museum exhibit
Museums + Galleries
Yayoi Kusama’s Final Major Exhibit Is Taking Place in Amsterdam
October 2, 2026 05:22 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Read More