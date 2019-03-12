How to Get the Best Last-Minute Travel Deals

Taking a last-minute trip doesn’t have to cost a lot—there are tons of deals you can find, if you know where to look.

Impulsive travel may sound expensive, but it’s certainly doable on a budget. Whether you’re searching for deals on last minute flights, cruises, or hotels, here’s what to know when you’re booking just a few days or weeks out.

For the uninitiated, choosing the right time to book travel can feel like one of life’s great mysteries. Indeed, prices are constantly moving up and down—and those changes can make or break your travel budget. Happily, for those inclined toward more impulsive last-minute trips, a little savvy can go a long way in not busting your budget. Our best advice in a nutshell: Have a few potential destinations in mind and enroll in airfare alerts for those places because when it comes to flying, there is little to gain from procrastination. (And make sure your passport is up to date; if that dream trip to a faraway land pops up and you can’t take advantage of it, you’ll be sorry.) Here’s our guide to getting the best deals on last-minute flights, cruises, and hotels—because even a spontaneous trip can benefit from a little planning. Courtesy of tonktiti/Shutterstock Set up fare alerts to get notified when flight prices drop. How to find last-minute flights

Airfare is typically the biggest single expense of most trips, and its associated price tag boils down to supply and demand. Pricing is determined by several factors, including timing (like the season, day of the week, and even what time of day you fly) and the destination itself. Many airlines put tickets up for sale as far as 11 months before the flight—but you’ll likely be paying a premium for them, because the window from six to 11 months out is typically an expensive time to buy. From 22 to 121 days out, fares are often significantly cheaper, when prices are usually near to their historical average lows; this is the sweet spot for fare deals. In airline terms, “last minute” is the period less than three weeks before the flight. It’s not recommended to wait any longer than 21 days before your flight to book because prices are unlikely to drop so close to the departure depate. But if you find yourself booking a last-minute trip, your best bet is to compare fares online with an aggregator like CheapOair, Expedia, Kayak, or Travelocity. (Tip: Once you find a fare you like, be sure to check that airline’s own website to see if it’s offered any cheaper directly through the carrier.) Note that no one airline is always going to be the cheapest; even low-cost carriers can sometimes rack up higher rates than traditional legacy airlines. If possible, be flexible with your airport. Many large cities have at least two options. For example, you don’t have to fly to LAX to get to Los Angeles when nearby Orange County, Burbank, or Ontario could possibly be cheaper if you’re willing to drive a little further into the city. If you don’t have to book immediately, set up a fare alert to get an email when an airline drops the fare on your chosen route. Good sites for automated fare alerts include Fare Compare, Airfare Watchdog, Skyscanner, and Google Flights. If you have a favorite airline, you can also set up email alerts from your home city on your frequent-flyer profile. Courtesy of ZGPhotography/Shutterstock Cruise lines often offer cheaper prices during shoulder season. How to book a last-minute cruise

You can find last-minute cruise deals from about three months out to just days before the sailing date. Unlike airfare, cruise prices are known to drop as the sailing date approaches. While the best staterooms on ships tend to sell out early, and for full price, you can usually still find staterooms in almost any category closer to embarkation (although these deals might be for cabins in less desirable areas of the ship, such as ones that are far from the elevator banks). If you live within driving distance of the departure port, you’ll save a boatload of money, too, because you won’t have to purchase airfare. Time your last-minute trip to coincide with a “shoulder season” destination when cheaper sailings can be found. The shoulder season in the Caribbean, for instance, includes September through November, when there’s a higher chance of hurricanes, and also the weeks in early December and January that frame the busy holiday season. Look for discounted cruises on the websites of the cruise lines themselves, along with aggregators like Cruise.com, Cruises.com, Expedia, and even Costco. Read AFAR's full guide to booking last-minute cruises here. How to get a last-minute hotel deal

