Why Global Restaurants Are Welcoming Refugee Chefs Into Their Kitchens This Month

Every year, June 20 marks World Refugee Day, a special observance designated by the United Nations to promote awareness of the global refugee crisis and commemorate the perseverance of the millions who have been forced to escape the effects of natural or human-made disasters. (According to the United Nations, approximately 20 people per minute “leave everything behind” to flee war, persecution, or terror in their homelands.)

Since 2016, the annual Refugee Food Festival has recognized this June occasion by inviting restaurants worldwide to participate in its initiative, which encourages establishments to host dedicated dinners during which refugee chefs serve traditional meals from their home countries.

Founded by the Paris-based charity Food Sweet Food with the support of the U.N. Agency for Refugees, the international festival—which is now in its fourth edition—has reached 15 global cities since its Paris inception. In 2019, the Refugee Food Festival comes to London (for the first time), as well as New York City, Cape Town, Copenhagen, Madrid, Brussels, Geneva, Bologna, Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Rennes, Strasbourg, and the French capital from June 13 to 23. (Dinner events in each city are scheduled for select nights within this 10-day period; they do not take place on every night of the festival.)