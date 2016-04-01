Whoa, This is One Exciting New Airline

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Happy Jet is proud to introduce the newest addition to our fleet, the A666 Sky Wagon. It truly is the plane of the future, stripped of anything that would provide our loyal customers with dignity. Quite simply, it is the Greyhound bus of the sky.

Want roomy seats? We heard you loud and clear, and then did exact the opposite. Our engineers made our seats smaller, and replaced the cushion with a painful hard plastic. Then, they designed a configuration that defies human imagination. That’s right: Every seat is a middle seat.

Enjoy our bright new cabin, as we eliminated all window shades. Even with your eyes closed tightly, you’ll still be blinded by the intense light, as if you were sitting on the surface of the sun. Should you need some fresh air, feel free to turn on the air vents, which pump a refreshing stream of noxious fumes.

For those who indulge in “electronic mail,” Wi-Fi is now available on all flights, running on a high-speed dial-up connection. Relive the fun of trying to download a Counting Crows Mp3's on Napster in the late ‘90s using an AOL account. Rates start at a low $50 per second. (Available only to passengers who have paid an extra $700 to upgrade to Comfort Super Economy Eagle Class.)