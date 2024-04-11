Travelers Just Ranked These Priority Pass Lounges as the World’s Best

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Compensation may impact how an offer is presented. Our coverage is independent and objective and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team.

As the largest independent airport lounge program in operation—and a benefit for most premium travel credit cards—the Priority Pass network spans more than 1,500 lounges and experiences spread across 145 countries and 700 airports. With so many lounges under its umbrella, ranging from singular, airport-managed spaces to some owned and operated by major airlines and credit card companies, quality varies greatly by outpost.

Here at AFAR, we’ve previously ranked and detailed our list of the 10 Best Priority Pass Lounges in the World. Now, travelers have had their say too. After a multiyear, pandemic-related pause, the Priority Pass Lounge of the Year Awards have returned in 2024, with two new additions: Pioneer of the Year Awards and All Star of the Year Awards. Collectively, they are now known as the Priority Pass Excellence Awards.

The Lounge of the Year Awards are based on unsolicited ratings and reviews from travelers on the Priority Pass app between January 2023 and January 2024. Travelers rated lounges on metrics including quality of facilities, customer service, food and beverage selection, and overall satisfaction. From these statistics, winners were determined both regionally and globally. (Runner-ups are officially dubbed “highly commended.”) A panel of Priority Pass judges voted on the two new awards—Pioneer of the Year and All Star of the Year—following a nomination window in winter 2024.

Nominated by Priority Pass partners, the Pioneer of the Year Awards recognize lounges with innovative services that enhance the travel experience, like cutting-edge technology and sustainability initiatives. Also nominated by Priority Pass partners, the All Star of the Year Awards celebrate specific lounge employees who go beyond the call of duty to make the lounge experience extra special.

In total, there are 11 Lounge of the Year winners, with a top spot and runner-up in five global regions: North America, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The highest-ranked lounge across all regions was dubbed the overall Global Winner. Pioneer of the Year Awards and All Star of the Year Awards span all global regions.

Priority Pass Lounge of the Year Global Winner: Vienna Lounge

Based on 379,966 member ratings and reviews through the Priority Pass app, the top spot of overall Global Winner went to Vienna Lounge in Terminal 1 at Austria’s Vienna Airport. This airport lounge underwent renovations in 2022 and now has a sleek, modern look illuminated by a wealth of natural lighting through floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the airfield. An on-site Viennese coffee shop offers authentic (and complimentary) Austrian pastries, desserts, and coffees, while a buffet offers solid Austrian cuisine and international specialties. A selection of Austrian wines rounds out a locavore approach to food and beverage. At nearly 27,000 square feet, the colossal lounge has no shortage of space, accommodating a total of 450 seats over multiple dining and relaxation nooks, workstations, shower facilities, relaxation rooms, and even a smoking terrace. Walls are adorned with Austrian art by Klimt and Schiele, on loan from Vienna’s famed Leopold Museum.

Other 2024 Priority Pass Excellence Award winners

Below are the other winners, divided by region and category:



North America

Europe

Latin America and the Caribbean

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

How to access these winning lounges

With Priority Pass membership, travelers can enter lounges in the portfolio on their flight date, regardless of airline or class flown, often with two guests.

