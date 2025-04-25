Samantha Falewée is a writer and editor focused on the intersection of wildlife conservation and Indigenous culture. Her work has taken her from Antarctica to the Amazon. You can find her byline in TIME, Adventure.com, and other publications. Her editing work has been awarded for ‘Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Travel’ by the North American Travel Journalists Association. One of her best trips to date was two weeks with zero cell service on the South Africa-Zimbabwe border, training in wildlife tracking with the Field Guides Association of Southern Africa.