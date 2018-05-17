Amalfi Coast

Visiting one of the world’s most beautiful stretches of coastline is mostly about drinking in view after breathtaking view; everyone should do the drive from Positano in the west to Vietri sul Mare in the east at least once. Due to its treacherous reputation, the “Road of 1,000 Bends” should be taken slowly; you can opt to catch the SITA bus (or hire a chauffeur-driven limo) if you want someone else to do the driving. Take a detour to see the 11th-century cathedral at Ravello, and don’t miss the jazzy facade and 13th-century bronze doors on the cathedral in Amalfi. Pompeii, Herculaneum, and Paestum all make good day trips, or throw a boat into the mix and hop over to Capri.