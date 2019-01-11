Where to Travel in 2019 According to Your Astrological Sign

Looking to find the perfect travel adventure in 2019? We asked an astrologist for the very best destination matches, based on your sun sign.

For tens of thousands of years, we humans have looked up to the night sky in hopes that some meaning, some reason for being, might be reflected back to us. For travelers, cosmically checking in means breaking out of our immediate sphere and risking the bumpy metaphorical ride through the asteroid belt to find Jupiter. The largest of the planets, Jupiter represents that which helps us to expand beyond the familiar. Hope, mission, meaning, and purpose are just a few of Jupiter’s astrological themes—and how can we reignite hope, define our mission, clarify meaning, and find our purpose back on Earth? By traveling! Indeed, travel allows us to break free of the familiar and to expand our experience by seeing new places, engaging in different cultures, and entertaining other points of view. Jupiter spends about a year in each sign due to its 12-year orbit. Significantly for 2019, Jupiter is traveling through its Sagittarius “home” for much of the year, making for more enriched travel experiences. Sagittarius is the partygoer, the student traveling abroad, and the learned, wise philosopher—which, in turn, cosmically encourages us, on our own travels, to more fully enjoy life at the party, search for a more meaningful and sustainable joy as the traveling student, and integrate and share what we have learned in our travels as the wise philosopher. With that in mind, here are some astrologist-sourced destination suggestions for finding the absolute maximum joy in travel in 2019, based on your sun sign: Capricorns would do well to seek out an isolated ocean escape in 2019; this quiet strip in the Maldives might just do the trick. Capricorn

December 22–January 19

You work so hard. And you have been so noble and diligent that it is high time for some reward to flow back to you. You must now attend to your more spiritual and reflective side. Get ye to a mountaintop retreat or isolated ocean cabana (Treebones Resort in Big Sur, California would be a perfect fit), or find your own Walden Pond or sacred cathedral and just sit and breathe. Amid all of the responsibility you have in the world, remember to care for you, too.

Best months to travel: Travel in March and September. Group trips suit Aquarians well in 2019: Consider surrounding yourself with like-minded people on an adventure to Machu Picchu. Aquarius

January 20–February 18

While the collective IQ of a group generally goes down as more people join it, you, dear Aquarius, have genius and wisdom to add (and receive) in those situations. Tap into the group setting with a trip to Washington, D.C. for a protest or to New York’s Hudson Valley for a group yoga retreat at the Omega Institute. Sometimes it can be a prickly area, I know, but surrounding yourself with like-minded people on an adventure to a spot such as Machu Picchu might just help you make your very own evolutionary leap.

Best months to travel: April and October are the best bets for Aquarius. Pisces shouldn’t miss out on personal fun during their 2019 professional adventures, like catching the view from the Willis Tower Skydeck in Chicago. Pisces

February 19–March 20

Get work to pay for your travel! Wishful thinking, yes, but traveling for work or traveling to gain more mastery in your profession is highly recommended. You may be working more this year, so celebrate it. Give lectures on the opposite coast! Teach seminars in foreign lands! Throw a day or two on either side of the work trip and call it an enrichment program. Plan on at least two to four mini-trips in 2019. And be sure to check out the views while you’re there, whether your business takes you near to the Empire State Building, Willis Tower, or Burj Khalifa.

Best months to travel: May and November, followed by February and August. Photo by Shutterstock Aries are encouraged to get far away from anything they have ever known in 2019. A trip through the Sahara Desert on camelback, perhaps? Aries

March 21–April 19

Do it. Just get out there and go. For Aries, the “where” truly doesn’t matter, as long as it is far, far away from anything you have ever known. If you’ve never left Kansas, get yourself to India. If you travel the globe, try rural Kansas! Perhaps try WWOOFing, wherein you can travel to, and work on, several different farms. Astrologically speaking, you have been undergoing a confrontation with how you define yourself compared to the “demands of the world.” Engage in the greatest personal quest possible, whenever it is possible in 2019, and you may find precisely what you’ve been looking for: yourself.

Best months to travel: June and December to maximize adventure. Heed the calm-inspiring mantras of surfers and find a Taurus-primed getaway in 2019 that lets you kick back and relax. Taurus

April 20–May 20

Take a deep breath and relax; it’s some of the best advice offered by surfers. Bend your knees and feel your feet. As the waves churn, crescendo, calm, and roll back again this year, your best travel experiences in 2019 are those in which the journey lies within. Healing-themed and even shamanic retreats are highly recommended; just be sure to take along someone you trust. Google “shamanic healing retreats” to find what suits your personal journey best.

Best months to travel: January and June are suggested travel months. The crystal ball for Geminis reveals a 2019 travel calendar filled with friends and clinking glasses. Gemini

May 21–June 20

The 2019 crystal ball for Gemini reveals wine glasses clinking and dear friends calling you toward adventure. Surprise offers of magical mystery tours in the Amazon or back roads of the state where you went to college? Island hopping in the Caribbean, perhaps? Comparing the wines of Sonoma and Napa? If you are married, this is the year for a second honeymoon, and if you are not and want to be, travel with friends and perhaps that will lead on a path toward a first honeymoon?

Best months to travel: February and July are your best travel months. Cancers might set off on that yoga retreat they’ve been eyeing for a perfect 2019 vacation. Cancer

