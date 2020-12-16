Three Days in the Hudson Valley
Collected by Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
Within a few hours north of New York City lies history, culture, food, quiet farms, charming towns, and outdoor attractions with the Hudson River scenery as a backdrop. For three days in December along with 50 of my fellow colleagues and friends from the Guild of Professional Tour Guides of Washington, D.C., we traveled up and down "America's Rhineland," primarily focusing on Dutchess County.
West Point, NY, USA
Since 1802, this once strategic fort has been educating and training leaders of the U.S. Army. The best way to explore America's oldest military post are to take the one or two-hour guided combination walking and bus tours especially when school...
3 Beekman St, Beacon, NY 12508, USA
Housed in a former 1929 Nabisco box printing factory, the museum, which opened in 2003, is a must see for contemporary art buffs. Encompassing over 240,000 square feet, it showcases the Dia Art Foundation's collection of Minimalist, Conceptual,...
Greetings from 212 feet over the Hudson River! Since 2009, more than three million people have traversed, hiked, ran, cycled, and skated the 1.28-mile Walkway Over the Hudson, the world's longest elevated pedestrian bridge. Formerly the...
47 McCourt Rd, Dover Plains, NY 12522, USA
Taking advantage of the 20,000 sugar and red maple trees surrounding their 800-acre Madava Farms property, located 90 minutes north of Manhattan, husband and wife Robb and Lydia Turner create arguably some of the purest maple syrup, which has...
1946 Campus Dr, Hyde Park, NY 12538, USA
For food professionals and enthusiasts, this is hallowed ground. As alma mater to some of the world's best and brightest chefs and restauranteurs from Cat Cora to Anthony Bourdain, the CIA (not to be confused with spies and espionage) is the most...
1946 Campus Dr, Hyde Park, NY 12538, USA
My CIA educational experience continued in one of the culinary world's most famous classrooms. Named after France's greatest chef, Paul Bocuse, the restaurant utilizes modern cooking techniques on classic traditional French fare. The multi-course...
4097 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538, USA
Delve in the world of President Franklin D. Roosevelt with a guided tour of his lifelong Dutch colonial-style home, situated on his 1520-acre Hyde Park Estate. Many details have been preserved including his wheelchair and the hand-pulled elevator...
4079 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538, USA
The stable and coach house is often and least talked about during guided tours at Hyde Park. Hyde Park is home to the 32nd President of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt. The historic Hyde Park is just less than 2 hours away from New York...
106 Valkill Park Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538, USA
Approximately two miles from FDR's home of Springwood on the Hyde Park Estate, Val-Kill was the home of Eleanor Roosevelt from 1945 to 1962 and remains as she left it. A visit includes an introductory film and a guided tour of Val-Kill Cottage and...
1 Railroad Ave, Staatsburg, NY 12580, USA
The Beaux-Arts country estate of financier Ogden and Ruth Livingston Mills, renovated in 1895, emulates the "Downton Abbey lifestyle" of opulence and privilege during America's Gilded Age. Explore and admire the Mills' 79-room mansion, replete...
6387 Mill St, Rhinebeck, NY 12572, USA
America's oldest continually operating hotel since 1766, "the Beek" remains a symbol of Rhinebeck's Dutch and English heritage and still retains much of its colonial charm and structure. It also is a fixture in American history having welcomed...
6426 Montgomery St, Rhinebeck, NY 12572, USA
Housed in a former 1825 Baptist church, this New American restaurant features a casual-style bistro and fine-dining area devoted to the Slow Food movement. Chef/owner Josh Kroner combines classic French techniques with the flavors of Italy, Asia,...
5720 NY-9G, Hudson, NY 12534, USA
Art and nature lovers will be at home in this living museum, once the fanciful estate of Frederic Edwin Church, a leading pioneer of the 19th-century Hudson River School of art. Its 250 acres features a grand Persian-style mansion filled with his...
1405 Co Rte 22, Ghent, NY 12075, USA
Surrounded by the Hudson Valley and views of the Catskill Mountains on 300 acres, one of the biggest draws to this internationally renowned arts institution is its 120-acre sculpture park. Known as The Fields, families, dog walkers, art...
1925 NY-203, Chatham, NY 12037, USA
Since 1969, the Mac-Haydn has been bringing musicals to life in an intimate, charming 350-seat theatre-in-the-round, where every seat is less than 30 feet from stage. Here, audiences feel part of the action as they experience the best of classic...
59 Main St, Chatham, NY 12037, USA
Longtime friends Jake Cunningham and Tom Crowell have been making Chatham beer since 2007. Using no additives or fillers, just hops, barley, malt, yeast, and water, this dynamic duo creates regional award-winning beers that have found their way in...
223 Co Rd 28A, Valatie, NY 12184, USA
No visit to the Empire State would be complete by visiting a family-owned farm. Agriculture is and will always be a driving economic force and a way of life, especially in the Hudson Valley. Bursting with staples such as apples, grapes,...
