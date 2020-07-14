Now that the state’s hotels, bars, restaurants, and wineries have started to resume operations, California is asking travelers to visit with health and safety top of mind.

Hotel Figueroa in Downtown Los Angeles remained open throughout the pandemic to accommodate essential travelers, health-care personnel, and stranded vacationers, but it is now focusing on welcoming back leisure travelers with discounted stays. The London West Hollywood is also working on bringing back guests with guest rooms that can serve as remote offices, as well as inviting those who want to stay purely for pleasure. The iconic Beverly Hills Hotel is open, as is Hotel Bel-Air. The new Hotel June on L.A.’s Westside had to push back its opening date due to coronavirus but is now welcoming guests. Located in the former Custom Hotel near Los Angeles International Airport, Hotel June was developed by the team behind Proper and has a distinctively beachy and laid-back California vibe. The sprawling Terrenea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes reopened on June 12, and its golf course, pools, restaurant (for takeaway), retail stores, and select adventure offerings are available to overnight guests, in accordance with government and heath official guidelines. In San Francisco, the San Francisco Proper Hotel reopened as of May 8. The rooftop bar Charmaine’s is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch; the on-site restaurant Villon is currently closed. In-room dining is available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. The fitness center remains closed and guests are asked to wear a mask in the hotel’s public areas. The vintage motel turned boutique property Phoenix Hotel is open, and on-site restaurant Chambers eat + drink is open for outdoor dining and takeout. The historic Huntington Hotel on Nob Hill is open, as is the Battery Hotel, a collection of 14 boutique suites near the waterfront. L’Auberge Del Mar outside of San Diego reopened on May 21 with a 72-hour booking buffer between occupants. There are capacity limits in the pool and hot tub areas, and tables at the open-air restaurant will be spaced 12 to 15 feet apart. The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla is open with takeout service available at the on-site restaurant the Grill. The historic La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla is also open. The Stables Inn in Paso Robles had planned to debut right when the coronavirus pandemic hit, but instead it opened on June 5 at 50 percent capacity. From the owners of nearby Hotel Cheval, the budget-friendly, 18-room property occupies a former roadside motel. For a Central Coast stay, the surf town chic Cambria Beach Lodge is open, serving up gorgeous ocean views. Central Coast wineries begin reopening In Monterey County, local tasting rooms reopened on June 12, including in Salinas Valley, Carmel Valley, and coastal Carmel and Monterey. Current guidelines only allow outdoor tasting experiences to take place. The wineries and tasting rooms are asking that guests call ahead and make reservations, if they can, and wait to be seated when they arrive. Guests should maintain physical distancing to the maximum extent possible—“think of it as six wine bottles laid end-to-end between you and another not in your immediate group,” the Monterey County Vintners & Growers Association said in a statement about the reopening. Masks should be worn when not tasting. An evolving situation Going forward, we could see some additional businesses, hotels, cities, and counties reopen, as well as some close as the coronavirus pandemic ebbs and flows. Visit California has compiled a comprehensive list of links to all of the state’s city and county travel sites, which offer travelers resources for navigating what is and isn’t open in the state. Natalie Beauregard contributed reporting. This story was originally published on June 9, 2020, and has been updated to include current information.