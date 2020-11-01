No More 14-Day Quarantine for New York—Travelers Will Now Take COVID Tests Instead

After months of requiring a 14-day quarantine for travelers coming from an ever-shrinking and expanding list of U.S. states, New York has moved to a more uniform test-based system. Starting November 4, travelers from out of state—and returning New Yorkers who left for more than 24 hours—will need to show two separate negative COVID tests and quarantine for at least three days on arrival.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced the new guidelines for visitors and residents alike amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There are a few exceptions: All travelers who were in a state other than neighboring New Jersey, Connecticut (both part of New York's coronavirus "bubble"), Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts for more than 24 hours will need to receive a negative COVID-19 test result three days prior to departing that state. On arrival in New York, they must then quarantine for three days. On day 4, travelers will take another COVID-19 test and if the results are negative, they can exit quarantine.

If a test comes back positive, travelers will need to isolate per the instructions from the local health authorities that administered their second test, and contact tracing will begin both in New York and in the state they were traveling from.

All travelers will be required to fill out a traveler information form when they arrive in New York that will assist with any necessary contact tracing.