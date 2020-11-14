Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News

California, Oregon, and Washington Ask Travelers to Quarantine

By Michelle Baran

Nov 14, 2020

As we head into the holiday travel season, residents are being asked to stay closer to home.

Photo by Shutterstock

In a newly issued travel advisory, the Western states are urging residents to stay local.

In a request that is starting to be echoed by several state officials throughout the country as we head in the busy holiday travel season, the governors of California, Oregon, and Washington on Friday issued a joint statement urging residents to stay close to home and are advising against nonessential out-of-state travel.

The governors are also asking—not requiring—residents and visitors entering from out-of-state, including international travelers, to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The advisory comes as California has surpassed what Governor Gavin Newsom described as “a sobering threshold”—1 million cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state “with no signs of the virus slowing down.”

The Western state officials have asked that individuals limit their interactions to their immediate household.

“If you do not need to travel, you shouldn’t. This will be hard, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner. But the best way to keep your family safe is to stay close to home,” stated Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee said that COVID cases have doubled in Washington in the past two weeks.

The governors asked travelers to refer the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 travel advice, which states that “regardless of where you traveled or what you did during your trip,” after your trip you should:

  • Stay at least six feet from other people who aren’t from your household—both indoors and outdoors.
  • Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth when you’re in public.
  • Wash your hands often and/or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60 percent alcohol).
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Monitor your health and look for symptoms of COVID-19—take your temperature if you feel sick.

