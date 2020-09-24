CDC Issues Coronavirus Holiday Travel Advice

Fall is here, which means that the holiday season is upon us. Should we be gathering around the table with friends and family during a pandemic or carrying out holiday traditions via Zoom?

As if the holidays aren’t complicated enough during a regular year, now we have a pandemic to contend with as we try to navigate how and whether to safely see our friends and family over the holidays. For many Americans, this holiday season will mark the first time they plan to take a trip away from home in months. When travel booking site Hopper recently polled 850 people about whether they’re planning to travel for the holidays this year, 55 percent said it’ll be their first time traveling since the start of the pandemic. Indeed, despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, people are planning to travel this holiday season. Flight- and hotel-booking site Qtrip recently questioned more than 2,000 people about their travel intentions for the holidays, and 33 percent said they will be flying over the holidays, 40 percent said they were still undecided, and 28 percent said they would not be traveling over the holidays. Related Should Fliers Wear Goggles and Face Shields on a Plane? The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week issued its advice for holiday travel and gatherings. The agency is reminding everyone that traveling does increase transmission risk for COVID-19, and that “staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

Furthermore, would-be holiday travelers should also make sure that they are up to date on the latest travel restrictions, whether they are traveling domestically and plan to cross state lines (numerous states have quarantine or COVID-19 testing orders in place) or are traveling abroad either to or from the United States (international travel is still highly restricted). Nevertheless, for those who are determined to safely see their loved ones this year, the CDC does offer some measures to consider. The CDC’s holiday travel advice For holiday travel, the CDC refers to its existing travel advice, which states that “regardless of where you traveled or what you did during your trip” after your trip you should: Stay at least six feet from other people who aren’t from your household—both indoors and outdoors.

Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth when you’re in public.

Wash your hands often and/or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60 percent alcohol).

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Monitor your health and look for symptoms of COVID-19—take your temperature if you feel sick. The one new piece of advice for the holiday season: Get a flu shot. The agency notes that travelers may have been exposed to COVID-19 during their journey and not realize it. “You may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can be contagious without symptoms and spread the virus to others,” the CDC states. It reminds travelers that they pose a risk to their family, friends, and community for 14 days after they were exposed to the virus. For travelers coming from an area experiencing high levels of COVID-19 spread, or who have been in crowds (for example, at airports, in train stations, or on a cruise ship), the agency recommends that in addition to the post-travel precautions listed above, that for 14 days after their trip they should: Stay home as much as possible.

Avoid contact with those at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Consider getting tested for COVID-19.

