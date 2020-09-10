The NY, NJ, CT Travel Quarantine List Is Back on the Rise

By Laura Dannen Redman, Natalie Beauregard, and Katherine LaGrave
Sep 10, 2020
Photo by Albert Pego/Shutterstock
That trip to the Finger Lakes may have to wait.
After starting out as an early COVID hot spot, the tri-state area is wary of seeing cases spike. Here’s what to know if you plan to visit.
Article continues below advertisement
This is a developing story. This article was last updated on September 10.
The threat of COVID-19 in New York City is still very real—and emotions raw. You’ll see locals outside, be it in playgrounds or nursing a cold beer on the sidewalk, and they have masks and Clorox wipes at the ready. Ask anyone from the city and they’ll rattle off names of people they know who’ve been sick with coronavirus; they themselves might have had it. Which is why the former COVID-19 epicenter of the world, and by extension, the state of New York, neighboring New Jersey, and Connecticut, are cautiously reopening in lockstep together with restrictions in place. Here’s what you need to know about summer travel.
If you’re coming from a current viral hot spot within the U.S., you’ll be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and possibly face fines ($2,000–$10,000 in New York) and mandatory quarantine if you break isolation.
“The quarantine will apply to any state where 10 of every 100,000 people test positive on a rolling seven-day basis, or where the positivity rate in the total population is 10 percent, also on a seven-day rolling basis,” the governors of the three states said in a press release.
Article continues below advertisement
As of September 9, travelers to New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut from these 34 states—along with Guam—are required to self-quarantine. Arizona, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands dropped off, but Alaska, Ohio, Maryland, Montana, and Delaware came back on (again) this month, along with West Virginia. The list started shrinking for the first time in early August, but has slowly ticked upwards since, from 32 to 35 states and U.S. jurisdictions.
You can find the latest list on the COVID-19 sites for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
Travelers coming into New York by air, bus, train, or car are required to fill out a Traveler Health Form prior to arrival to ensure they’re following the state’s quarantine protocols. Travelers must list their contact information and the address of where they plan to quarantine.
As of July 14, “enforcement” teams will be stationed at airports around the state to greet passengers and request proof of completion; anyone leaving the airport without completing the form will be “subject to a $2,000 fine and may be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete mandatory quarantine,” according to the state. On August 6, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio extended traveler registration checkpoints to major bridge and tunnel crossings into New York City (that includes Penn Station). "Travelers coming in from these states must complete travel health forms to support contact tracing efforts" per the mayor's office, or risk a $2,000 fine.
New York is also treating this as an “if you see something, say something” situation: “To file a report of an individual failing to adhere to the quarantine pursuant to the travel advisory, please call 1-833-789-0470 or visit this website.”
For Connecticut, travelers from the identified states must also fill out a travel health form on arrival (ct.gov/travelform). They'll have to self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or temporary lodging, and risk a $1,000 fine if they don't, according to the Connecticut travel advisory.
If you drive into New Jersey along one of its major highways (the NJ Turnpike or Garden State Parkway, for example), you may see a sign that advises you to call 511 for quarantine updates. The robo call will tell you the latest list of states that require quarantine, and though “the self-quarantine is voluntary,” the state advises, “compliance is expected. Travelers and residents returning from impacted states typically will not need to check-in with public health officials, unless they are otherwise involved in contact tracing efforts or required to do so by their employer or any other federal, state or local law or order. It is expected that individuals will follow the recommendation to self-quarantine.”
NJ Governor Phil Murphy said his state wouldn’t set up checkpoints along the state’s borders “but that the Department of Health would pursue cases of noncompliance if it became aware of them,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
The travel advisory doesn’t apply to people passing through restricted states for a limited duration (less than 24 hours). If you’re stopping at a rest stop in a car, bus, or train, or you have a layover at an airport, you don’t need to self-quarantine, per New York State.
Article continues below advertisement
As of July 29, all regions—including New York City—were in phase four of reopening. Phase four means low-risk outdoor and indoor arts and entertainment (zoos, museums, and professional sports among them) can resume. Hotels across the state can operate with restrictions, and NYC's hotels have begun to reopen in earnest. Residents and travelers alike are required to wear a mask and maintain a six-foot distance in public. Indoor dining at reduced capacity (25 percent) resumes September 30.
New Jersey is technically still in phase two of reopening, meaning moderate-risk activities can resume, but the Garden State has added select phase 3 activities as of September, including expanded indoor dining, and the reopening of fitness centers, movie theaters, and schools. Swimming pools, nonessential retail stores, and portions of shopping malls are open; outdoor dining and gatherings of 500 people are also allowed. Casinos, amusement parks, and museums reopened on July 2. Hotels are open with restrictions.
Connecticut is in phase two of reopening, with phase three expected to begin "soon." Hotels, amusement parks, museums, and indoor recreation businesses like movie theaters are currently open; restaurants are operating at 50 percent capacity indoors and 100 percent outdoors.
For all states, it’s worth checking the latest COVID-19 information on their sites before booking anything.
Follow AFAR on Facebook and Instagram or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest travel news.
Get the latest travel intel and inspiration:
>> Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
>> U.S. Theme Parks Overhaul Protocols to Reopen Safely
>> When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe Again?
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy