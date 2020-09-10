The NY, NJ, CT Travel Quarantine List Is Back on the Rise

After starting out as an early COVID hot spot, the tri-state area is wary of seeing cases spike. Here’s what to know if you plan to visit.

This is a developing story. This article was last updated on September 10. The threat of COVID-19 in New York City is still very real—and emotions raw. You’ll see locals outside, be it in playgrounds or nursing a cold beer on the sidewalk, and they have masks and Clorox wipes at the ready. Ask anyone from the city and they’ll rattle off names of people they know who’ve been sick with coronavirus; they themselves might have had it. Which is why the former COVID-19 epicenter of the world, and by extension, the state of New York, neighboring New Jersey, and Connecticut, are cautiously reopening in lockstep together with restrictions in place. Here’s what you need to know about summer travel.

Want to visit New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut? Check if your home state is on the quarantine list first If you’re coming from a current viral hot spot within the U.S., you’ll be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and possibly face fines ($2,000–$10,000 in New York) and mandatory quarantine if you break isolation. “The quarantine will apply to any state where 10 of every 100,000 people test positive on a rolling seven-day basis, or where the positivity rate in the total population is 10 percent, also on a seven-day rolling basis,” the governors of the three states said in a press release.

As of September 9, travelers to New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut from these 34 states—along with Guam—are required to self-quarantine. Arizona, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands dropped off, but Alaska, Ohio, Maryland, Montana, and Delaware came back on (again) this month, along with West Virginia. The list started shrinking for the first time in early August, but has slowly ticked upwards since, from 32 to 35 states and U.S. jurisdictions. Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin You can find the latest list on the COVID-19 sites for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. How will the states enforce these travel restrictions? Travelers coming into New York by air, bus, train, or car are required to fill out a Traveler Health Form prior to arrival to ensure they’re following the state’s quarantine protocols. Travelers must list their contact information and the address of where they plan to quarantine. As of July 14, “enforcement” teams will be stationed at airports around the state to greet passengers and request proof of completion; anyone leaving the airport without completing the form will be “subject to a $2,000 fine and may be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete mandatory quarantine,” according to the state. On August 6, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio extended traveler registration checkpoints to major bridge and tunnel crossings into New York City (that includes Penn Station). "Travelers coming in from these states must complete travel health forms to support contact tracing efforts" per the mayor's office, or risk a $2,000 fine. New York is also treating this as an “if you see something, say something” situation: “To file a report of an individual failing to adhere to the quarantine pursuant to the travel advisory, please call 1-833-789-0470 or visit this website.” For Connecticut, travelers from the identified states must also fill out a travel health form on arrival (ct.gov/travelform). They'll have to self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or temporary lodging, and risk a $1,000 fine if they don't, according to the Connecticut travel advisory. If you drive into New Jersey along one of its major highways (the NJ Turnpike or Garden State Parkway, for example), you may see a sign that advises you to call 511 for quarantine updates. The robo call will tell you the latest list of states that require quarantine, and though “the self-quarantine is voluntary,” the state advises, “compliance is expected. Travelers and residents returning from impacted states typically will not need to check-in with public health officials, unless they are otherwise involved in contact tracing efforts or required to do so by their employer or any other federal, state or local law or order. It is expected that individuals will follow the recommendation to self-quarantine.” NJ Governor Phil Murphy said his state wouldn’t set up checkpoints along the state’s borders “but that the Department of Health would pursue cases of noncompliance if it became aware of them,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. What if I just drove or flew through one of the restricted states—do I still need to quarantine? The travel advisory doesn’t apply to people passing through restricted states for a limited duration (less than 24 hours). If you’re stopping at a rest stop in a car, bus, or train, or you have a layover at an airport, you don’t need to self-quarantine, per New York State. What phase of reopening are New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut in?