Pristine Powder and Fields of Flowers: A Seasonal Guide to Banff and Jasper

Selecting the time of year that suits the kind of traveler you are will make your trip to the Canadian Rockies nothing short of epic.

With spectacularly craggy peaks, serene alpine lakes, grand park lodges, and blue-edged glacier fields, Jasper and Banff national parks are favorite destinations for a wide range of travelers. These mountains lure all types: those seeking natural beauty, those looking for accessible adventure, and those in search of epic active vacations. Whether your Canadian Rockies dream trip means an awesome spring ski break or a late summer evening paddle out to the middle of Moraine Lake, these national park wonderlands can provide unforgettable experiences. Each season means a wildly different vacation, however, so you need to decide what you most want from your time in Alberta. Banff and Jasper, two of the brightest stars in Parks Canada’s firmament, are often visited on the same trip. Banff is half the size of Jasper but draws twice as many annual visitors. Most people fly into Calgary airport, rent a car, and enter the parks on glorious drives over passes and through the mountains. (From Calgary, Banff is a little more than two hours by car and Jasper is another two hours up the road.) While most vacationers pass through the parks’ towns, Banff and Jasper, where services, restaurants, and most of the hotels are located, many continue on to experience the wilderness and some of the greatest outdoors in Canada. To help you find the time of year for the Canadian Rockies adventure that best suits your interests, we’ve put together a seasonal guide that outlines what to expect when. Photo by L.M. Spencer/Shutterstock A rafting trip in the silty runoff from winter’s snow is a summer highlight. Summer (June–August) Best for: Endless opportunities for outdoor adventure

What to expect: Iconic emerald green lakes, glacier-capped peaks, and verdant slopes with Technicolor patches of wildflowers. The (semi-avoidable) downside? Crowds. Summertime is by far the most popular time to visit thanks to the quintessential scenery when the livin’ is easy. Summer crowds have become a concern, though, with some rangers and conservationists even calling for a cap on national park visitors. While things can get a little tight in town, the amount of open landscape (a combined 6,764 square miles between the two parks) means it’s not too hard to get away from the crowds. If you choose trails that are a little more challenging or less well-known, you’ll have them to yourself. You can arrive in June if avoiding other travelers is important to you. The lakes have thawed and the crowds aren’t quite as thick as during the peak months of July and August. Alas, however, many popular trails will still be snowbound. July and August trips mean full access to high-altitude mountain passes. And hiking the backcountry after the snowfields have been replaced by a carpet of wildflowers will be an experience you’ll always remember.

