Sunshine Village Ski & Snowboard Resort

Sunshine Village and Sunshine Mountain Lodge

Sunshine Village ski area is the local’s favorite among Banff residents and the reasons why are quite obvious. The ski area lies just 20 minutes from Banff, and with 3300 acres, it’s nearly as big as regional rival Lake Louise. The ski terrain is unrivaled within the province. It’s expert terrain, like the Wild West and Delirium Dive, is often rated in the World’s top-10 extreme skiing venues, but Sunshine Village is spread out across three mountains, and two are ideally suited for beginner and intermediate skiers. Sunshine Village ski area sits upon the Continental Divide, which is the provincial border between Alberta and British Columbia. Skiers riding the Great Divide Chairlift will cross The provincial border on the ride up and on the ski back down. For visitors, Sunshine Village has another unique feature missing from most Canadian Rockies ski resorts. The Sunshine Mountain Lodge, located at mid mountain (7200 feet above sea level), is the only ski-in, ski-out hotel in Banff National Park. Staying high in the Canadian Rockies means guests have front-row seats to some of the clearest star gazing in North America, but don’t forget to get some rest. Guests at the Sunshine Mountain Lodge also gain a 20-minute head start on the ski area each morning.