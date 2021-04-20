Lake Louise in Photos
Lake Louise, AB, Canada
Lake Louise in WinterIt's probably not news that Lake Louise is beautiful. This is just to show that it's beautiful even when it's frozen. I recommend walking along the path around the edge. It gives views back toward the Fairmont hotel and the peaks beyond, and you might see rock climbers on the cliffs.
almost 7 years ago
Lake Louise
Arriving at Lake Louise after our first day's drive into Banff National Park, although it was very cold for May, the site was beautiful enough to jump for joy.
almost 7 years ago
The Lady of the Lake
I was in Calgary for the wedding of a friend, and after several days of mani-pedi parties, bridal teas, and logistical rehearsals, I desperately needed a break. So, I rented a car and fled to Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies, just a couple hours away. Driving through this area made me downright ashamed not to be more outdoorsy. Home to some of North America's most spectacular ski slopes and trails, these mountain vistas beckon with a promise that makes the citiest of slickers yearn to don hiking boots and embark on a climb to commune with Mother Nature. By late afternoon, I arrived at Lake Louise, a jade glass welcome mat at the doorstep of the Victoria Glacier. There is no way to anticipate the effect the first sight of this place will have on you. If your jaw doesn’t drop, and you don’t have to resist an urge to spin around and sing the Sound of Music, you just might be dead inside. Instead of finding a terrace at the stately Chateau Lake Louise where I could park my unathletic behind and have a toddy while taking in the ethereal view in comfort, some siren in the lake—perhaps, Louise herself—called me to the quiet trail that traces the edge of the placid water. Even in my strappy, city girl sandals, this trail was an easy, meditative stroll, that provided me the precious balm of serenity I had come here seeking.
almost 7 years ago
Lake Louise in the late afternoon light
Lake Louise is one of the star attractions in Banff National Park. I actually had to set up my tripod in the water for this shot to get away from the many tourists visiting the lake. If you go, be one of the 1%...the ranger described the 1% as those people who actually hike away from the shore or the parking lot. There are several beautiful overlooks you can hike to...don't miss out on the wonderful walks through the woods.
almost 7 years ago
Too Cold to Kayak
Visited in late July in hopes of kayaking but found the water to be 38 degrees and the air temp was around 35 degrees. Too cold for me especially having to try to load off of fallen logs. Instead just had a drink and dinner in the resort looking at this beautiful lake.
almost 7 years ago
Lake Louise
September 30, 2013. Turquoise waters of Lake Louise in the Banff National Park, Canada.
almost 7 years ago
Glacier lakes
Near Banff there are several spectacular glacier lakes. The most famous is Lake Louise but make sure you visit the others as well. The water in some of them has a hard to believe turquiose color.