How to Beat the Crowds at Banff National Park

These tips will help you seek out the best scenery—and the fewest tourists—in Canada’s most popular national park.

Banff is Canada’s first national park and also its most widely visited. In 2018, about 4.2 million nature lovers swarmed the wilderness area. Also recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, the highly popular national park has two “on” seasons during which large masses of travelers flock. In summer, outdoor adventurers visit the park to experience some of the best hiking, biking, rafting, and wildlife-spotting in the Rocky Mountains. But powder-chasers consider winter the best time to visit, as Banff National Park is home to three ski resorts that operate on one shared lift ticket. Even those who don’t ski or snowboard can enjoy other Banff winter activities such as snowshoeing and glacier hiking. If you’re planning a trip to this Canadian Rockies hot spot during winter or summer, you might want to consider veering a bit off the beaten path. Here’s how to dodge the worst of the crowds while still seeing the best of Banff. Photo by EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock Tourists take in a view of Peyto Lake from an observation deck in Banff National Park. How to skip Banff’s summer crowds Hiking the Trails

Reconsider: Ultra-turquoise Lake Louise is a stunner, sure, but due to its low difficulty level, the narrow lakeside path is one of Banff’s most popular hiking trails—and walking it during high season can feel more like standing in line. The route to Moraine Lake is another heavily trafficked (but insanely picturesque) loop. To beat the crowds at this glacial lake, an early morning start is required.

Go here instead: Banff’s more involved mountain trails boast clear alpine lakes, wildflowers, and unobstructed views of the Canadian Rockies—plus they tend to attract fewer tourists. “In-the-know” hikers hit the trail to Lake Agnes, where a walk through an old-growth forest culminates at a historic teahouse perched on the lake’s shores. A trail known as “Big Beehive” leads hikers past the lake and up a series of switchbacks toward unmatched views of the Bow Valley and Lake Louise. Taking in the Views

Reconsider: The Banff Gondola provides a tame glimpse of the park’s beauty, hoisting visitors to a tourist-mobbed boardwalk and observation deck at the summit of Sulphur Mountain. This is most appropriate for those interested in a quick lift to a prime photo spot and less-suited for outdoor enthusiasts. Go here instead: Earn your views by scrambling along a challenging course of ladders, handholds, and steel cables on Mount Norquay. The via ferrata route is the only one of its kind in Banff National Park, and it offers a shot of adrenaline the gondola can’t touch. Snuggling Up for a Stay

Reconsider: The town of Banff flaunts a convenient location within the national park—plus a buzzy restaurant and bar scene—but its streets are swarmed during "on" seasons . . . and the souvenir shops can be somewhat predictable. Go here instead: Choose Canmore as your base. This charming mountain town is brimming with affordable restaurants, hip boutiques, and beautiful hiking and biking trails. Bonus: It's only 24 minutes from Banff by public shuttle.

