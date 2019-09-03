Why You Should Go to Barcelona This Fall

Now that the summer heat is over and crowds are gone, the city relaxes into autumn.

Between hotel openings, a robust calendar of festivals, a new tribute to soccer star Leo Messi, plus up-and-coming neighborhoods to explore, Barcelona packs in plenty this autumn.

Fall, or la tardor in Catalan, is an ideal time to visit Barcelona. As temperatures ease and summer crowds thin out, the charms of the Catalonian capital fully reveal themselves. Lines to Antonio Gaudí’s iconic La Sagrada Familia and the Picasso Museum are markedly shorter and it’s once again possible to take a pleasant stroll along the famous Las Ramblas. But Barcelona is hardly sleepy—a full roster of fall festivals and events keeps things lively, while sunny, warm days offer ample opportunity to explore some off-the-beaten track neighborhoods. Plus, hotel rates drop, a perfect excuse to book a stay in one of the city’s stylish new properties. Courtesy of Nobu Hotels The new Nobu Hotel Barcelona combines Japanese style with Catalan design. Check into a cool new hotel Nobu Hotel Barcelona, the first Nobu property in the city, opens September 12 and is conveniently located next to Barcelona’s main railway station, Sants. Designed by the New York–based Rockwell Group, the 23-story, 259-room luxury hotel features interiors influenced by the traditional Japanese art form of kintsugi (broken pottery) blended with Catalan-inspired designs. The signature Nobu restaurant on the top floor affords panoramic views of the city and Olympic Park on Montjuïc hill, while the lobby-level Kozara offers Japanese-style tapas and the widest range of sakes and Japanese whiskeys in town. There’s currently a special introductory rate of €250 (US$274) per night. Eixample; barcelona.nobuhotels.com Ian Schrager’s hip Edition brand launched its first mainland Europe outpost in Barcelona last fall, and the year-old Barcelona Edition has quickly become one of the top hotels in the city. Set in the trendy El Born district, a stone’s throw from the Gothic Quarter, the boutique property is seriously swanky; the 100 rooms feature herringbone parquet floors, custom walnut paneling, and king-sized beds outfitted with leather headboards and luxury linens. The London property’s famous Punch Room has been recreated here, up a hidden circular staircase and tucked behind a discreet wood-paneled door—speakeasy style. The crown jewel is the 10th-floor rooftop bar, offering spectacular city and sea views year-round. El Born; editionhotels.com Courtesy of Almanac Barcelona Locals have embraced the rooftop bar at the new Almanac Hotel. The new European luxury hotel brand Almanac opened its first property in Barcelona last February, and it’s ideally located a block off the posh shopping boulevard of Passeig de Gracia. The 61 rooms and 30 suites feature a soothing, contemporary design; most have large bay windows with built-in seating, creating a comfy nook to relax in while gazing over the busy Gran Via de les Cortes Catalanes below. The glass-enclosed rooftop bar, Azimuth, is a swell spot for drinks, with a wraparound terrace that offers fantastic views of La Sagrada Familia’s magical towers. Eixample; almanachotels.com

Kimpton Vividora Hotel, the brand’s first foray into Spain, is scheduled to open in early December in the city’s historic Gothic Quarter. Along with 156 stylish, playfully designed rooms, the hotel will have a rooftop bar and pool with views of the Barcelona Cathedral, plus Kimpton perks like a daily free wine hour and free bike rental. Gothic Quarter; kimptonvividorahotel.com Discover a former industrial area turned hip ’hood Poblenou, a seaside district north of the city center, hardly resembles the post-industrial wasteland it was just 20 years ago. Today it’s a hot spot for urban creatives, with warehouses and factories converted into tech hubs, artist spaces, and cultural centers, and its wide streets filled with trendy bars, restaurants, and vintage shops. It’s a 15-minute trip on public transportation, via the Metro, from Las Ramblas to Poblenou. The neighborhood’s changing demographics can best be seen with a stroll along the Rambla del Poblenou, a long, leafy boulevard where old-school eateries rub shoulders with new tapas joints. A fixture on the Rambla since 1906, the rustic Can Recasens serves authentic Catalan sausages and more than 200 cheeses. Two blocks down, the quirky design of the French-Catalan spot El 58 complements its creative seasonal menu of traditional and contemporary tapas, chalked up daily on the dining room’s blackboard. Just off the Rambla, Salitre has become a neighborhood favorite since opening in 2018, turning out jewel-like tapas with a strong accent on fresh seafood. For top-notch craft cocktails, there’s Balius, a vintage-style bar set in an old corner pharmacy, with original glass shelving. Poblenou’s art scene in particular is thriving. A great time to check out its cutting-edge galleries is during the annual Young Gallery Weekend, taking place September 26–29, 2019. The event features gallery tours, digital and performance art, and sound installations throughout the neighborhood. The 23rd edition of the Open Studios of Poblenou runs September 12–15, 2019, with 24 creative spaces opening their doors to the public. More than 150 artists will participate, and alongside exhibitions there will be live music, DJ parties, and screenings. In conjunction with the event, La Escocesa, a former factory turned artist atelier, will celebrate its 20th anniversary from September 13–15, 2019 with a host of public programming, including exhibits by resident artists, guided tours, and live performances. Photo by Angela Compagnone/Shutterstock Meet the locals at the September La Mercè Festival. Join the season’s biggest party

