La Sagrada Familia

Carrer de la Marina, 253, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
Sagrada Família Barcelona Spain
Sagrada Família Barcelona Spain
Get a New View of La Sagrada Familia Barcelona Spain
Until then: La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona Barcelona Spain
Still Under Construction since 1882 Barcelona Spain
His Genius. Barcelona Spain
Sagrada Família Barcelona Spain
A Barcelona Icon: La Sagrada Familia Barcelona Spain
Gaudi's Sagrada Familia Barcelona Spain
Sagrada Familia Barcelona Spain
Ceiling of La Sagrada Familia Barcelona Spain
Look up in the La Sagrada Familia Barcelona Spain
Go Gaudí, Sagrada Família, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. Barcelona Spain
Inside La Sagrada Familia Barcelona Spain
Sagrada Familia Kaleidoscope Barcelona Spain
Bird's-Eye Barcelona View Barcelona Spain
Old and New Barcelona Spain
"Hello Down There" Barcelona Spain
Sagrada Familia Staircase Barcelona Spain
Sagrada Familia Facade Barcelona Spain
Scalloped Sagrada Familia Barcelona Spain
Sunbeam In the Tower Barcelona Spain
View From the Tower Barcelona Spain
Saintly Feet Barcelona Spain
Sagrada Familia Chandelier Barcelona Spain
All That Glitters... Barcelona Spain
Lantern Chandelier Barcelona Spain
Golden Glow Barcelona Spain
Carved In Stone Barcelona Spain
Scalloped Splendor Barcelona Spain
Sagrada Familia Flowers Barcelona Spain
Now Those Are Some Windows! Barcelona Spain
Kaleidoscope Ceiling Barcelona Spain
"The Thinker," Reinterpreted Barcelona Spain
Distraught Women Barcelona Spain
Spiked Sagrada Familia Barcelona Spain
"Carnival" Chandelier Barcelona Spain
Heavenly Glow Barcelona Spain
A Feast For the Eyes Barcelona Spain
La Sagrada Familia Barcelona Spain
Sagrada Família, Barcelona, Spain Barcelona Spain
Gaudi's Sagrada Familia in Barcelona Barcelona Spain
Genius in progress : Gaudi's Sagrada Familia Barcelona Spain
The Sagrada Familia under construction Barcelona Spain
No words Barcelona Spain
Gaudi was Inspired by trees. Barcelona Spain
La Sagrada Familia From The Inside Out Barcelona Spain
Most beautiful stained glass Barcelona Spain
Barcelona, Spain Barcelona Spain
Amazing Ongoing Art Project. . . Barcelona Spain
Sagrada Familia Barcelona Spain
La Sagrada Familia Main Altar - the avant-garde! Barcelona Spain
Sagrada Familia - Total must-see! Barcelona Spain
An architectural masterpiece Barcelona Spain
La Sagrada Familia Barcelona Spain
Gaudi heaven Barcelona Spain
Bubble Barcelona Spain
La Sagrada Familia Barcelona Spain
Symmetrical Ceiling Barcelona Spain
Photo tour of Sagrada Familia Barcelona Spain
Barcelona Spain
La Sagrada Familia Up Close Barcelona Spain
Sagrada Familia With Pigeon Barcelona Spain
Sagrada Família

The art nouveau buildings of Antoni Gaudí, the 19th-century architect whose works are some of Barcelona’s most iconic sights, can be seen throughout Catalonia, but Barcelona has the best examples of his genius at work. Former residences of upper-class families, the Casa Milà (or La Pedrera), at 261-265 Provença, and Casa Batlló, at 43 Passeig de Gràcia, have their fair share of intricate wrought iron balconies and striking mosaic work to catch the eye. They can’t compare, however, with Gaudí’s imposing, and to date unfinished, church, the Sagrada Família. At a minimum, take a tour of one of these buildings—we recommend making time for all three.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

Brandy Bell
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Get a New View of La Sagrada Familia

La Sagrada Familia ("The Sacred Family") is arguably one of Gaudí’s most famous and impressive works, even though it is still not yet completed. Work began in 1882 and continues to this day, so expect some scaffolding, and lots of other visitors, but don’t be dismayed: The site remains an incredible monument worth visiting. As with much of Gaudí’s work, the beauty lies in the almost hidden details, so keep your head on a swivel! Remember to admire the building from a distance as well. From across the lake, the Nativity facade stares out at Barcelona in all its Gothic glory, and it makes a perfect picture. Photo by jacinta lluch valero/Flickr.
Cynthia Popper
almost 7 years ago

Until then: La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona

What art can do. Antoni Gaudi's masterwork is scheduled to be under construction until 2026, exactly 100 years after his death. The Catalan architect's work can be seen throughout Barcelona, but none match the unbridled grandeur of La Sagrada. The level of detail and enormous size of this Roman Catholic church will underscore the aphorism, ars longa, vita brevis (art is long, life is short). Go, and have your mind blown.
Angeline Woo
almost 7 years ago

Still Under Construction since 1882

Spectacular neo-Gothic Gaudí church in Spain, in construction since 1882. Projected completion in the year 2028. I imagine a huge shindig/siesta/shindig will take place. Tips > line is immensely ridiculous, and unless you like to stand in line for three hours, purchase tickets online. Every side of this cathedral (technically a temple, since it's constructed entirely with donations) is pretty amazing. Do a 360 and snap away. Gift store > check it out. I bought some pencils and paper and did pencil rubbings of the cool water sewer covers around Barcelona.
Riley Wilson
almost 7 years ago

His Genius.

An astounding feat by the genius/insanity of Gaudi, La Sagrada Familia was a truly absolute reminder of the power of a goal and persistent dedication. While it’s not due to be completed until 2026 (when, I hope, my yet-to-exist-kids will be able to check out the basilica in all its glory), the structure and interior of the church is magnificent–and, as my brother puts it, “majestic.” In summer, I recommend visiting in the early afternoon when the sun is still shining enough to pierce the stained glass, but not enough to make your back drip. The audio guide, however cheesy the headset, provides an amazing way to immerse oneself in the history and insanity of the church. The way the light filters through the stained glass; the echo of the acoustic reverberation of the many languages spoken inside its walls; the forest-like structure of the main room; the plethora of angles and shapes and colours–I’m hard-pressed to believe that Gaudi was anything but a visionary. It's a sight you must see for yourself.
Clayton Aynesworth
almost 7 years ago

Sagrada Família

Step in from the busy street. Breathe in the dim light of Gaudí’s Sagrada Família as your eyes become accustomed to the change. Commenced in 1882, this edifice was less than a quarter finished when Gaudí was struck by a street car and killed in 1926 at the age of 73. The continuance of its construction relies on private donations. But, it is a beautiful break during the day, especially by bike. More than just his burial site, the Sagrada Família, the large Roman Catholic church in Barcelona, Spain is Antoni Gaudí i Cornet’s unfinished masterpiece. The Spanish Catalan architect from Rues became involved in 1883 and transformed it with the influence of the curvilinear Art Nouveau forms he is so well-known for today into a church building of which it is almost impossible to find its like in the entire history of art. Enter from the hustle and bustle of the Barcelona streets into its grand, vaulted space and become immediately whisked away to another dimension, one of the symmetrical grandeur and awe-inspiring brilliance. On the subject of the extremely long construction period, Gaudí is said to have remarked: "My client is not in a hurry." And once you’ve stepped inside his imagination, you won’t be either.
Nyssa C.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

A Barcelona Icon: La Sagrada Familia

Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família, or more commonly known as La Sagrada Familia is a really famous Roman Catholic church nestled in the heart of Barcelona. The grandeur of the architecture and historical significance truly make this a national marvel and one of Barcelona's most visited sites. As always, there was still a lot of construction, but through it all, you could still see the immense beauty and intricate details of the edifice. I was mostly interested in the site because it was developed by one of my favorite artists, Antoni Gaudí; he never ceases to amaze. The building has many facades and each one holds a different symbolic and historical significance, so you should try to make it around the entire complex. Since construction is expected to continue until 2030 (as I was told by one of the guides), it is advisable to call beforehand and make sure the museum is open to the public on that day. I was told that with the construction, their opening hours are erratic and they will without notice shut down the church. Another thing I recommend is viewing it at night when all the lights are lit and the structure is glowing along the beautiful Barcelona skyline.
Katarina Petras
almost 7 years ago

Gaudi's Sagrada Familia

La Sagrada Familia is Gaudi's masterpiece...a towering cathedral that captures the beauty of nature from the depths of the sea to the forest treetops. If you get there early in the morning, right when the doors oen, you should have the space to yourself for a little while before the crowds come pouring in. Purchase access to the towers and take the elevators up right away to avoid lines and catch a breath-taking view of Barcelona. Explore the inside and two facades, and marvel at how the white stone interior is brought to life by the colorful stained-glass windows.
Ruddy Harootian
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Sagrada Familia

The interior ceiling of the Sagrada Familia looks like a kaleidoscope. This church by Gaudi is still under construction! Spain anticipates the church to finally be finished in 2026 (the centennial of Gaudi’s death).
Matthew Fenster
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Ceiling of La Sagrada Familia

Antoni Gaudí's vision for the ceiling of the Sagrada Familia is incredibly stunning. The columns have a tree branch look and are another example of his ability to merge nature with architecture.
Allison Murray
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Look up in the La Sagrada Familia

On a rainy day in Barcelona we literally walked past the Disneyland-style cues straight into La Sagrada Familia. It would have been well worth the wait but I was thrilled. It's probably the most touristy thing you can do, but obviously for a reason. Don't forget to visit the museum downstairs!
Flash Parker
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Go Gaudí, Sagrada Família, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

Antoni Gaudí and his unfinished masterpiece has ruined architecture and design for me forever. The Sagrada Familia is, by far, the most impressive building I have stepped foot in during my lifetime. I won't spend much time writing about this place, as the building clearly speaks for itself. If the allure of Barcelona alone isn't enough to drive you to Spain, then perhaps the appeal of stepping into the living embodiment of Tim Burton's dreams will help you along. Simply the most awe-inspiring building ever erected.
Mary Zimmerman
almost 7 years ago

Inside La Sagrada Familia

I've always loved pictures of the exterior of the Sagrad Familia in Barcelona, but finally seeing the inside was spectacular.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Sagrada Familia Kaleidoscope

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. Among many other things I love about it is how the ceiling looks like a beautiful kaleidoscope - you adjust your viewpoint even a bit and the whole scene changes. A true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not something to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Bird's-Eye Barcelona View

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. I especially love paying for a ticket to go up in the church's many towers for a unique view of the inside of the church and a bird's-eye view of Barcelona like this one. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Old and New

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. I especially love paying for a ticket to go up in the church's many towers for a unique view of the inside of the church and a bird's-eye view of Barcelona like this one. I loved the contrast here between the very old, weathered church and the very new, modern city. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

"Hello Down There"

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. I especially love paying for a ticket to go up in the church's many towers for a unique view of the inside of the church and a bird's-eye view of Barcelona like this one. I took this shot from the top of one of the church's towers looking straight down the tower at the street below - the people looked like little ants. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Sagrada Familia Staircase

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. I especially love paying for a ticket to go up in the church's many towers for a unique view of the inside of the church like this impressive spiral staircase. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Sagrada Familia Facade

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. I especially love paying for a ticket to go up in the church's many towers for a unique view of the inside of the church and the church's ornate facade. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Scalloped Sagrada Familia

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. You could spend all day in the church and still not see all of the amazing architectural details like these fanciful scalloped columns. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Sunbeam In the Tower

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. I especially love paying for a ticket to go up in the church's many towers for a unique view of the inside of the church like this view of the tower itself - I loved the sunbeams streaming in through the windows. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

View From the Tower

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. I especially love paying for a ticket to go up in the church's many towers for a unique view of the inside of the church and a bird's-eye view of Barcelona like this one through the tower's windows. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Saintly Feet

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. I especially love paying for a ticket to go up in the church's many towers for a unique view of the inside of the church and a of the facade to see close-up the church's amazing details like this ornate saint statue. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Sagrada Familia Chandelier

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. You could spend a whole day in the church and still not see all the beautiful details it has to offer. I especially like this colorful chandelier hanging over the altar. The bright lanterns aren't something you would normally expect to find in a church, but then again this isn't just any church. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

All That Glitters...

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. You could spend a whole day in the church and still not see all the beautiful details it has to offer, like the gilded gold ceiling that softly reflects the light streaming through the windows and the colorful mosaics decorating the columns. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Lantern Chandelier

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. You could spend a whole day in the church and still not see all the beautiful details it has to offer. I especially love the colorful chandelier hanging over the altar. The bright lanterns aren't something you would normally expect to find in a church, but then again this isn't just any church. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Golden Glow

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. You could spend a whole day in the church and still not see all the beautiful details it has to offer. I especially like this colorful chandelier hanging over the altar and the gilded golden dome that funnels gorgeous light down onto the altar. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Carved In Stone

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. You could spend a whole day at the church and still not see all the beautiful details it has to offer, both inside and out. This isn't typically how Jesus is depicted, but then again this isn't a typical church. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Scalloped Splendor

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. You could spend all day in the church and still not see all of the amazing architectural details like these fanciful scalloped balcony and spiral staircase. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Sagrada Familia Flowers

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. You could spend all day in the church and still not see all of the amazing architectural details like these the beautiful columns and flower-shaped mosaics. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Now Those Are Some Windows!

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. You could spend all day in the church and still not see all of the amazing architectural details like these fanciful flower-shaped windows. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Kaleidoscope Ceiling

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. You could spend all day in the church and still not see all of the amazing architectural details like these this ceiling. My favorite thing about La Sagrada Familia is how you can look at the ceiling and feel like you're inside a giant kaleidoscope - every time you change your vantage point a different view appears. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

"The Thinker," Reinterpreted

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. You could spend all day in the church and still not see all of the amazing architectural details both inside and outside the church. I especially liked the sculpture's interesting angles and sharp lines. It reminded me of a new interpretation of Rodin's "The Thinker." La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Distraught Women

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. You could spend all day in the church and still not see all of the amazing architectural details both inside and out. I especially liked the interesting angles and sharp lines of the church's many sculptures like this one. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Spiked Sagrada Familia

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. You could spend all day in the church and still not see all of the amazing architectural details like these fanciful spiked windows. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

"Carnival" Chandelier

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. You could spend all day in the church and still not see all of the amazing architectural details both inside and out. One of my favorite things about the church is the amazing lantern chandelier hanging over the altar - it always reminds me of a fanciful carnival ride. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Heavenly Glow

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. You could spend all day in the church and still not see all of the amazing architectural details inside and out. One of my favorite things about the church is this gilded dome - I love the way the light practically glows when it reflects off the gold leaf. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

A Feast For the Eyes

One of my favorite things to visit in Barcelona is the world-famous Sagrada Familia. You could spend all day in the church and still not see all of the amazing architectural details, from scallops to flowers to circles, stained glass to mosaic. La Sagrada Familia is a true architectural and cultural masterpiece that's not to be missed on any trip to Barcelona.
Jennifer Kendall
almost 7 years ago

La Sagrada Familia

Words can't describe this unique masterpiece. I just wonder how many more years it will take to finish it.
Shan Shan
almost 7 years ago

Sagrada Família, Barcelona, Spain

The sun casts colorful reflection through the windows of Sagrada Família. During the different time period of a sunny day, the color changes.
Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Gaudi's Sagrada Familia in Barcelona

My one regret from Barcelona is not getting the chance to go inside - my Dad went recently and his photos blew my mind. The outside though, was still incredible to see and is of epic proportions - and still being built!
Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Genius in progress : Gaudi's Sagrada Familia

The Sagrada Familia was the highlight of Barcelona for me, followed closely by the AMAZING Spanish food which I am now stuck trying to recreate in my own kitchen. You could spend hours looking at all the intricate details over the Sagrada Familia which looks like it has organically burst out of the ground.
Chrissy S.
almost 7 years ago

The Sagrada Familia under construction

After finishing a lovely walking tour with Runner Bean Tours (highly recommended!), myself and a couple of girls I met in the group decided to check out the Sagrada Familia. We took the elevator up one of the towers (sadly, I can't remember which one) and, on our way back down, passed one of the sections of the church that was still under construction. This was one of my favourite pictures from that rest stop. I felt as though I was on top of the world and in another world, all at the same time.
Glenn Miller
almost 7 years ago

No words

Title says it all. There are no words that can describe La Sagrada Familia.
Sheryl Kammer
almost 7 years ago

Gaudi was Inspired by trees.

Reading about and seeing photographs of La Familia Sagrada cannot not even begin to help one grasp the awesome splendor of this cathedral. It truly is beyond description AND the very long wait in line. Hire a guide so you can skip that part - it might be worth the expense if you're sort of time. In October, off season, the wait was about 1 & 1/2 hours. If one waits to visit until 2015 the cathedral might even be completed.
Lori Osterberg
almost 7 years ago

La Sagrada Familia From The Inside Out

As an American, it's impossible to travel throughout Europe without the mouth-dropping "Ohhhh". When you're less than 150 years old, as we are here in Colorado, you simply don't see breathtaking architecture that makes you look back to your roots with wonder. You expect to be completely blown away by things that are hundreds of years old. Yet in Barcelona, it isn't the ancient architecture that stops you in your tracks; it's something a mere hundred years old. La Sagrada Familia is at the top of every tourist to-do list you'll find for the Barcelona area. And with good reason. As you circle it from the outside, not only is it astonishing to think of how someone had the dream for something so amazing, it's equally surprising to think of how many people it has taken to create it. And while the outside can take your breath away, it's the inside that really pushes you over the top. Every corner has something to marvel at. The height of every column leaves you stretching just a little more to take it all in. And though you'll undoubtedly click the shutter on your camera again and again, nothing allows you to take away the feeling you will have as you stand there gazing up awe.
Kat Tancock
almost 7 years ago

Most beautiful stained glass

Looking forward to returning in the future to see the changes.
Jorge Garcia
almost 7 years ago

Barcelona, Spain

The Basílica i Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família, commonly known as the Sagrada Família, is a large Roman Catholic church in Barcelona, Spain, designed by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí. Although incomplete, the church is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Theresa Schneider
almost 7 years ago

Amazing Ongoing Art Project. . .

Yes, it is a Catholic Church with tons of Religious artifacts all over. But, please visit you will be amazed by it all. I was with a Cruise Ship Group, so my visit was brief, so I recommend you visit this amazing place by yourself.
Karen Fralick
almost 7 years ago

Sagrada Familia

Looking at this now brings me right back to this experience. As we entered the cathedral, I was overwhelmed by the enormity of the space that our youth were preparing to sing in. Despite its daunting size, "Sagrada Familia" (Sacred Family) feels airy inside because of all the windows and stained glass. The sound of children's voices singing sacred music in Latin and Catalan completed the experience.
Upasana Mallick
almost 7 years ago

La Sagrada Familia Main Altar - the avant-garde!

Gothic Architecture.. Bizarre buildings.. Sandy, surreal beaches… Awesome Street Buskers.. Reflections of the World War II… Picasso and Joan Miro’s bohemian art inspiration.. A true representation of the avant-garde! The cosmopolitan city of Barcelona has a lot to offer and the endless tourist throngs in the heart of the city, Las Ramblas screams it out loud! My tryst with Antoni Gaudí began with Casa Batlló and the Casa Milà but when I was sitting inside Basílica i Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família with folded hands before the kind of Jesus I had never seen in my entire life, I realised that this man has given a different defination to the word 'Religion'.
Marta Laurent
almost 7 years ago

Sagrada Familia - Total must-see!

Here I worked for 2.5 years before I quit to be a fulltime city tourguide. It's been a privilege to see it growing: when I arrived they were just starting to rise the columns, and you could still see the sky from inside. Now that the inside is finish, it's so amazing!). You've never seen anything like this, and I don't allow any client to tell me that they don't want to see visit one more church: it's not like any other church! And they all agree with me as soon as they go inside. I still get the chills every time I look up!
Melissa Niska
almost 7 years ago

An architectural masterpiece

Antoni Gaudi was a man well ahead of his time! His creative mind gave life to this remarkable cathedral, though that term doesn't do the building justice. Before visiting Spain I read a review that said not to bother going inside, the wait for tickets was long and it was the outside that was the most impressive; that is the most inaccurate review I have ever read. You can purchase your ticket on-line the day before to avoid the long lines and make sure you include a trip up to the top of one of the towers for an amazing view! I have seen my fair share of cathedrals and churches around the world and this is the only one that made me cry from the sheer beauty of it. The fairly simple design of the interior and the tall, thin columns create an almost ethereal feeling. The stained glass windows in the shape of flowers filled with geometric glass pieces were a welcome change from the religious iconography normally found in churches. I find it almost impossible to describe this building or the feeling it gives to those who take the time to really feel what it has to say. Not to be missed if you're in Barcelona!
Miquel Hudin
almost 7 years ago

La Sagrada Familia

Despite always full of tourists, I can never get enough of La Sagrada Familia. Its spires and grand architecture always hold me in awe and it is truly one of the most remarkable things humans have created.
Alfonso Calero
almost 7 years ago

Gaudi heaven

Sagrada de Familia cathedral had a line around the block. Buy your tickets online to save time and join a shorter line.
Steve Mangano
almost 7 years ago

Bubble

Of course if you're going to Barcelona you already know about Sagarda Familia. Quick important tip though... do not, repeat do not!!! wait in line...buy to tickets through ATM at La Caixa ..it can only be done from this bank but there are a ton of locations throughout the city. You can buy a times entry. It is a must! You'll thank me later.
Elizabeth Georgian
almost 7 years ago

La Sagrada Familia

La Sagrada Familia was even more amazing than photographs online had led me to believe. If you are in Barcelona this is a must see.
Diana Rodrigues
almost 7 years ago

Symmetrical Ceiling

The ceiling of La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona (circa 2012)
Noel - freelance writer and photographer
almost 7 years ago

Photo tour of Sagrada Familia

Photo tour of Sagrada Familia, a tour of the interior of this Unesco World Heritage site created by Gaudi and considered his masterpiece of contemporary Modernisme Catalonia style.
Rene Schnog
over 6 years ago

Shereen Mohammed
almost 6 years ago

La Sagrada Familia Up Close

On a recent trip to Europe, I went on a day tour got to witness the beautiful architecture of Gaudi. Absolutely stunning.
Bayla Schimmel
almost 7 years ago

Sagrada Familia With Pigeon

It's a shame that Sagrada Familia is streaked with pigeon poop, but pigeons will be pigeons -- and I appreciated the picture this one made for me.
Lisa Mowrey
over 4 years ago

Casa Sagrada

My Japanese friend, my British friend, and I, all in Spain for a wknd together, (I'm American), thought Sagrada was the name of the family who commissioned Gaudi to build the cathedral. :)

