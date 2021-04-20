La Sagrada Familia From The Inside Out

As an American, it's impossible to travel throughout Europe without the mouth-dropping "Ohhhh". When you're less than 150 years old, as we are here in Colorado, you simply don't see breathtaking architecture that makes you look back to your roots with wonder. You expect to be completely blown away by things that are hundreds of years old. Yet in Barcelona, it isn't the ancient architecture that stops you in your tracks; it's something a mere hundred years old. La Sagrada Familia is at the top of every tourist to-do list you'll find for the Barcelona area. And with good reason. As you circle it from the outside, not only is it astonishing to think of how someone had the dream for something so amazing, it's equally surprising to think of how many people it has taken to create it. And while the outside can take your breath away, it's the inside that really pushes you over the top. Every corner has something to marvel at. The height of every column leaves you stretching just a little more to take it all in. And though you'll undoubtedly click the shutter on your camera again and again, nothing allows you to take away the feeling you will have as you stand there gazing up awe.